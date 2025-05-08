Following the announcement that US singer LeAnn Rimes has reportedly quit her role as coach on The Voice UK, bookies have exclusively revealed who might be replacing the chart-topping star.

News broke last weekend that LeAnn would not be returning to the ITV talent show after joining in 2024. A source noted that she “was hugely popular with cast and crew and everybody loved having her as part of the team”.

However, it has been suggested that the How Do I Live hitmaker wants to focus on her career in the US.

After joining the show last year, LeAnn reportedly won’t be returning (Credit: YouTube)

Who will replace LeAnn Rimes on The Voice UK?

In the meantime, Danny Jones, who has remained in headlines after kissing Maura Higgins at the BRITs, and Tom Fletcher are said to be returning. The same can be said for Will.i.am and Tom Jones.

Bookies at BoyleSports exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the “LeAnn Rimes exit has certainly turned a few heads”. As a result, they believe there is now a “wide open race to take her place in the chair, but one thing punters are tuned into is a female replacement”.

So, who is likely to replace her?

Perrie is a favourite to replace LeAnn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

At the top of the list is former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards (6/4), who is currently embarking on a solo career. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (4/1) is in second place, and Sheryl Crow is in third (5/1).

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani, who has been an on/off coach on the US version, has tied odds of 6/1 alongside British singer Griff. In 2017, Gwen’s first husband, Gavin Rossdale, served as a coach for just one series.

Gwen Stefani has been an on/off coach on The Voice in the US (Credit: NBC)

Anne-Marie or Rita Ora to return to The Voice UK?

Rita Ora (7/1) is also on the list to return. She was previously a coach for one year in 2015.

Anne-Marie, who recently gave birth to her son, is also tipped to make a comeback with odds of 8/1. The Don’t Play hitmaker left the show after the 2023 series.

Anne-Marie is tipped to return as a coach (Credit: ITV)

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Spice Girl Mel C, and Lily Allen, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, also share odds of 10/1.

Previous US coaches Shakira, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys are further down with 12/1.

To round off the list is Simon Cowell (250/1), who seems an unlikely choice to join. However, with his history with talent shows, albeit on rival channel ITV, it can’t be completely ruled out.

