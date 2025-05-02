Anne-Marie welcomes second baby with husband Slowthai

Anne-Marie and her rapper husband Slowthai are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby boy. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter, Seven.

The former Voice UK coach surprised the world with her second pregnancy in February. She gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in an Instagram video while lip-syncing to her track “Please Don’t Panic.”

Celebrity friends and fans rushed to Anne-Marie‘s Instagram to shower her with wishes as it was revealed that she and Slowthai had welcomed their bundle of joy.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai welcome their second child (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Anne-Marie welcomes second baby with Slowthai

The Gogglebox star and Slowthai welcomed their second child on Instagram. The couple shared the exciting news in a heartfelt post on social media.

“Another beautiful little thing has entered our lives. hello everyone,” she wrote in her caption while attaching a selfie of her looking heavily pregnant in the mirror.

In other slides, Anne-Marie showed off a photo of her newborn sleeping. In another, she held onto her baby son’s little hand.

Following the announcement, Anne-Marie has yet to reveal the name of their son.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai are believed to have started dating in early 2022. Even though they kept their relationship under wraps, a report that emerged later claimed they were “secretly married.”

An insider claimed to The Sun in 2024 that the couple “got married in secret” two years ago in Las Vegas.

Anne-Marie very rarely talks about her relationship in public. However, she has been Slowthai’s biggest support throughout.

The delightful news about them expanding their family came after Slowthai was found not guilty of three counts of rape in December 2024.

Slowthai and Anne-Marie secretly tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘You are the best mother’

Fans and friends took to Instagram to wish the couple on the new addition to their family.

“Congratulations,” singer Craig David wrote.

“Omg I’m so happy for you. you are the best mother,” another person shared.

“CONGRATULATIONS MUMMA IM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” a third remarked.

“So cute congratulations,” a fourth commented.

Anne-Marie and her husband welcomed their daughter, Seven, in February 2024. However, the singer didn’t reveal her baby to the world until a few months later.

While posting a photo dump of life insights in April 2024, she wrote in the caption: “2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.”

