Rapper Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, and husband to singer Anne-Marie, has been found not guilty for three counts of rape against two women.

The incident was alleged to have happened in September 2021. The charges themselves date back to May 15, 2023.

In April this year, Anne-Marie shared the first pictures of her and Slowthai’s baby, whose name is Seven.

“2024 is my favourite year already,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have a new member of our gang.”

Anne-Marie’s husband Slowthai cleared of charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai broke down in court after hearing a judge clear his name, the BBC reported.

The charges dated back to an incident that was alleged to have taken place after a gig of his at The Bullingdon in Oxford, in September 2021.

However, the court found both Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, and his co-accused, Alex Blake-Walker, not guilty on three joint counts of rape following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

The jury consisted of eight men and four women. They deliberated for more than 10 hours before reaching a verdict.

Frampton insisted throughout the process that the sexual activity that took place between him and the complainant was consensual. He told the court: “I know she was consenting, there wasn’t a question.”

His wife, Celebrity Gogglebox star Anne-Marie, was by his side throughout. Frampton’s barrister, Patrick Gibbs KC, said in his closing remarks that his client was “thoughtful” and “modest”, and a departure from “everybody’s stereotype of a rapper”.

Slowthai and Anne-Marie relationship timeline

Frampton first confirmed his relationship with British pop singer Anne-Marie in an interview with Rolling Stone in February 2023.

However, they started dating in early 2022, and married in secret in July of that year.

What he loved, Slowthai told Rolling Stone UK, was the fun they were able to have together.

“Just having a laugh,” he told the magazine. “Coming from a similar place and being able to catch a joke. You get on a high. You either get on like a house on fire with some people or you don’t. And some people feel like they’re part of the furniture, that they’ve always been around and known you.”

Anne-Marie gave birth to their first child, Seven, in early 2024. She did the first leg of her Unhealthy tour while pregnant with her.

Slowthai has another child from a previous relationship with Russian singer Katya Kischuk. They co-parent their son, who turned three years old this summer.

