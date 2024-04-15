The Voice judge Anne-Marie has shared a first picture of her new baby with fans and followers on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter became a mum for the first time in February after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

Anne-Marie, 33, and her husband Slowthai, 29, are reported to have named their daughter Seven.

Furthermore, in Anne-Marie’s latest social media upload, she hinted that the numerical name is the one the couple have settled on.

Anne-Marie is now a mum to a baby daughter (Credit: YouTube)

Anne-Marie baby news

Sharing a carousel of snaps online that included some selfies, Anne-Marie gave well wishers a peep of her snuggling her newborn.

Another image showed a celebratory cake topped with pink icing, with ‘Seven’ spelt out alongside two hearts as part of the sweet treat’s decorations.

But the first photo in the selection had Anne-Marie cradling her baby togged out in a bear onesie, seemingly in some woodland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE-MARIE (@annemarie)

Anne-Marie also introduced her little one to her Insta followers in her post’s caption.

2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.

She wrote: “2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang.”

Commenting on the other pics – including a plug for upcoming tour dates – she’d shared, Anne-Marie went on: “I know I need to tidy my wardrobe. We’re having BBQs every day that the sun is shining. I’m so excited for the summer shows coming up, I’ve missed you all so much. I want cuddles please.”

Fans offered Anne-Marie their best wishes in the comments section – with one jokingly pondering whether ‘Seven’ might be the title of The Voice star’s new album.

“So happy for you love!” one supporter wrote.

Another thrilled fan added: “Omg hi baby Seven!!”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Welcome to the crew Seven.”

Anne-Marie and Slowthai are believed to have go married in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Anne-Marie has always wanted to be a mum’

According to The Sun, Seven may be named after her mum’s “lucky number”.

Additionally a source has claimed to the tabloid that Anne-Marie has “0707” tattooed on her. That’s because she’s said to “see them as her angel numbers”.

Furthermore, the insider is said to have added: “Anne-Marie has always wanted to be a mum so this is an amazing time for her.”

Anne-Marie and Slowthai are said to have got wed in secret in Las Vegas in the summer of 2022.

