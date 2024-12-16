Strictly stars Jowita Przystał and Vito Coppola are reportedly dating, now that Jowita’s dance partner Pete Wicks is ‘no longer around to distract her’, it’s reported.

Pete and Jowita left Strictly in the semi-final, following a dance-off against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec.

They performed an Argentine tango to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve. But it wasn’t enough to save their skins. In the end – and you might have seen this coming – Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell won Strictly 2024.

But are Vito and Jowita the real winners of the series amid a reported love match?

Jowita and Vito ‘dating’ after Strictly conclusion

It’s the perfect winter warmer.

Love is in the air, reports The Sun, as two of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing have grown intimate over the past few weeks.

Vito can finally take centre stage.

There have been several flings going on under the radar this year but people are talking behind the scenes, the paper quotes an anonymous source as saying.

“The chemistry on set is palpable,” the newspaper’s source claimed.

“Vito is very respectful of Jowita and has been trying to woo her all series. Now that her partner Pete Wicks is no longer around to distract her, Vito can finally take centre stage.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Vito and Jowita’s reps for comment.

The romantic rumours come after Jowita’s romance with former Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice. They are said to have dated for three months at the start of 2023.

Vito’s unfortunate wardrobe mishap

Vito Coppola had a rather unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the Strictly Come Dancing final on December 14.

He danced an American Smooth with his dance partner Sarah Hadland.

Towards the end of their routine, the cameras caught him clutching at his waistband. When they finished the dance, he told Sarah his trousers had split open, prompting her to burst into a fit of giggles.

“Sorry, sorry. I’m sorry,” he told her.

Tess Daly saw the funny side, and commended Vito for his professionalism.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “Are you okay, Vito? We have a wardrobe issue. Are you able to maintain your decency? … Well, you carried on.”

“He might need a bit of fabric,” Sarah told her. “Shall we do a bit of that?”

Yes, Sarah. Yes we shall.

