The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 has been announced after weeks of fierce competition.

Tonight’s final saw Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill do battle for the Glitterball Trophy.

And, after performing three sensational dances each, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced the winner.

Fireworks went off as Chris was announced as the winner of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing winner revealed

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 was announced as Chris McCausland. He and pro partner Dianne Buswell were entirely thrilled as they lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

The win makes Chris not only the show’s first-ever blind contestant, but also the first-ever blind winner of the BBC dance competition.

Viewers were thrilled for Chris and said the right couple won.

One said: “DIANNE HAS FINALLY WON THE GLITTERBALLLLLL!!!!!!! YESSS!!|

Another also added: “So happy for them.”

A third commented: “Over the moon.”

Another then said: “It’s finally Dianne’s year.”

Another then commented: “Oh god, Chris crying – I’m crying now!”

Emotions came pouring out as Chris was given the Glitterball Trophy (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s back and Vito’s trousers bust

Elsewhere in the show, Amy Dowden returned to the ballroom. She was previously forced to step out of the competition after breaking a bone in her foot.

However, she was back for the final. And viewers were thrilled to see her taking part in the group number.

Poor old Vito Coppola also made headlines – but for reasons other than his dancing. He split his trousers and Tess Daly quipped they “didn’t have enough material” to preserve his modesty!

