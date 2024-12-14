Strictly final star Chris McCausland has been dealt a big blow, just hours before tonight’s final (Saturday, December 14).

The star will become the first-ever blind contestant to lift the Glitterball Trophy if he wins tonight – but two special people won’t be in attendance tonight, unfortunately.

Chris and Dianne could lift the trophy tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final star Chris McCausland dealt blow

Tonight will see Chris and his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell perform in the much-anticipated Strictly final.

Their loved ones will be watching on and rooting for them to lift the Glitterball trophy together.

However, two very special people in Chris’ life won’t be in the studio cheering tonight – his mum and dad.

During a chat with the MailOnline today, Chris’ father, John, confirmed they won’t be at the studio tonight due to Chris’ mum, Valerie, being ill with the flu.

“We’re very proud of him – he’s done very well. Unfortunately the wife’s in bed with flu so we’re not able to go down and see him,” he said.

When asked whether Chris will win, John said: “You never know”.

Chris hasn’t ‘truly recovered’ emotionally from last week’s semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris McCausland feeling ‘worn down’ ahead of final

The news comes just days after Chris opened up about the emotional toll the show has had on him.

Speaking on It Takes Two earlier in the week, Chris said: “I feel worn down.

“I haven’t really truly recovered. It’s been an emotional few days this week for me. I feel worn down. My resilience has been worn down,” he then continued.

“I kind of fell apart a bit on Saturday, and I haven’t fully recovered, and then we’ve been training this week, and I’ve had a few wobbles. A few emotional wobbles. It’s incredible but I’m still feeling quite emotional,’ he confessed.

Dianne was emotional last night (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell in tears

Last night (Friday, December 13) saw the finalists appear on It Takes Two for the last time before the final.

And things got a little emotional during Dianne and Chris’ appearance on the show.

After the duo were shown their best bits on Strictly 2024, Dianne broke down into tears.

“Chris has taught me so much. Mostly about honesty. He’s the most honest man I’ve ever met. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he’s taught me just to be myself,” the 35-year-old gushed.

“I think you put a lot of pressure on yourself to be this perfect dancer or this perfect person. Chris has just brought out of me something that not many people can. Just giving it your best go and it doesn’t matter if things are perfect, like I said before on here. Things can be beautiful without the perfectionism of things,” she then went on to say.

The Strictly final airs tonight (Saturday, December 14) at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

