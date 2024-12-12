Chris McCausland has admitted the toll Strictly is having on him. The beloved comedian, who is set to perform in the finals this weekend, shared his thoughts on It Takes Two last night.

It was here he got candid about how he is feeling in the run up to the final.

Chris has had some wobbles this week (Credit: BBC)

Worries for Chris McCausland ahead of Strictly final

“I feel worn down,” Chris admitted.

He explained whilst on the It Takes Two sofa: “I haven’t really truly recovered. It’s been an emotional few days this week for me. I feel worn down. My resilience has been worn down.

“I kind of fell apart a bit on Saturday, and I haven’t fully recovered, and then we’ve been training this week, and I’ve had a few wobbles. A few emotional wobbles. It’s incredible but I’m still feeling quite emotional.”

Dianne Buswell shared her shock to social media after being sent into the Strictly final on Sunday, alongside Chris.

Chris and Dianne were overjoyed that they got through to the final (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland to star in Strictly final

She penned: “We did it partner Strictly 2024 FINALISTS!!! You deserve this so much. Thank you for your friendship, kindness, and trust, doing this with you has been one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had. We promise to do what we do every week in the final and that is try our very best and enjoy the moment because it’s such a special one.”

Chris has since admitted he is an “emotional wreck” and has been left “overwhelmed” by the experience.

Chris left as an ’emotional wreck’

When watching back his performance with Dianne he admitted: “We learned the steps, and we did quite well. I can’t help but get emotional when I look at your face during that because you just look like you’re enjoying it so much. I’ll be honest, I got a bit emotional before.”

“I’m weak at the minute, I’m emotionally weak. It doesn’t take much to set me off. We did the waltz before and the way it works on Saturday, we’re going to do our Couple’s Choice, then we’ll do our Show Dance.

“Then we’ll do the waltz. We rehearsed the waltz, and I realised that this is going to be the last dance that we do, and I imagined it all being over on Saturday and it being the last time we dance on the show and it upset me.”

On Sunday, Chris will go up against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and JB Gill and Lauren Oakley for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

We are rooting for you Chris!

