Chris McCausland has shared the immense pressure he’s under after daughter Sophie performed a U-turn and told him she thinks he can take home the Glitterball Trophy at the Strictly Come Dancing finale on Saturday (December 14).

The comedian became one of the four finalists after Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal lost their place in last week’s semi-final.

Despite the winning odds favouring Chris, the days leading to the final episode of Strictly have left him feeling overwhelmed and emotional. On top of that, his 11-year-old daughter has been very specific about her dad winning the series.

The comedian’s daughter is rooting for him (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland’s daughter desperate for him to win

Chris and his wife Patricia share Sophie, 11. The little girl is her daddy’s biggest fan, sending him adorable messages every weekend without fail.

As the blind comedian’s Strictly journey is nearing its end, he opened up about a range of emotions he’s experiencing, including the pressure to win.

It’s been exhausting, and it’s been the scariest thing I’ve ever done.

The comedian was reluctant to contest the dancing reality show at first. Even his daughter felt similarly about her dad competing.

“The fear was immense. I said no to this a few times because it was terrifying,” Chris told the press this week. But Sophie became Chris’s biggest supporter after he entered the show.

Recollecting his journey on the show, the Strictly star said: “It’s been exhausting, and it’s been the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but I think it’s certainly been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”

While Sophie was “nervous” that her dad would fall over and “embarrass” himself, watching him burn the dance floor has made her more confident.

Speaking about his daughter Chris said: “She’d say every Saturday: ‘It doesn’t matter, Daddy, if you go out because I think you’ve already won.’ And then it was when we got to the semi-finals she said: ‘Daddy, do you know when I said it doesn’t matter? I’ve changed my mind. I think you can win this thing.'”

No pressure, then, Chris!

Chris and Dianne are emotional as the last week of Strictly continues (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing final

Chris and his dancing partner Dianne Buswell will be performing three different dances in the finale. This will include a new show dance to You Get What You Give by New Radicals, their Couple’s Choice routine to Instant Karma and a Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The comedian confessed that the last week of rehearsals has been emotional as his journey is coming to an end. And that’s why they have chosen their emotional Gerry and the Pacemakers waltz to be their last-ever performance on Strictly.

Chris and Dianne will be facing off against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and JB Gill and Lauren Oakley for the coveted title.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6pm on Saturday (December 14) on BBC One.

