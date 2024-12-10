The odds are against Strictly star JB Gill going into Saturday’s final – despite securing a perfect 40 in the semi-final.

The singer and his dance partner Lauren Oakley are in the final four after Pete Wicks’ exit on Sunday (December 8).

In fact, the JLS star’s salsa performance was so good that he received a ‘Horwood handshake’ from Craig Revel Horwood – the first in the show’s history.

However, JB still isn’t a favourite at the bookies…

JB Gill’s odds of winning Strictly

Looks like JB Gill’s salsa that nabbed a perfect 40 didn’t impress viewers as much as the judges. He’s been overtaken by comedian Chris McCausland as the firm favourite to win the series.

According to OddsChecker, Chris is leading the running with staggering odds of 1/10 on to win the series.

Coming in a not-so-close second place is JB, with much wider odds of 18/1, seemingly handing him a blow and leaving him with little chance of swiping the Glitterball Trophy.

Sarah, meanwhile, is 33/1 to win, meaning pro partner Vito Coppola won’t manage the double. Tasha is the outsider to lift the trophy, with odds of 40/1.

However, anything can happen in the final, which will air on Saturday (December 14) at 6pm on BBC.

Fans root for him

JB Gill and Lauren’s “epic” performance last weekend has fans rooting for their win in the final, though.

“JB Gill and Lauren Oakley’s salsa was epic! I feel like he might snatch that Glitterball Trophy you know,” said one.

Another added: “I’m going to add Lauren and JB Gill in my list of favourite dances tonight. They were amazing. Top again.”

“Still think JB Gill is the best celebrity dancer in the competition. The Paso from him and Lauren Oakley was absolutely unbelievable,” opined one fan.

Another wrote: “I think that Chris will win as he has the public vote but I would quite like JB to lift the Glitterball. Looking forward to the final!”

The Strictly final is on Saturday (December 14) at 6pm on BBC One.

