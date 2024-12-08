Strictly Come Dancing fans were left stunned over JB Gill receiving a show first: a ‘Hollywood Handshake’ from Craig Revel Horwood.

The JLS star was back on the dance floor on Saturday night (December 7) to try and bag a place in next week’s final, along with partner Lauren Oakley, the pair put on two incredible routines.

But things took a jaw-dropping turn when judge Craig Revel Horwood decided to do something that has never been seen before on the show.

JB Gill in show first on Strictly Come Dancing

During Saturday’s Strictly show (December 8), all of the remaining celebs had to perform two dances.

JB and Lauren danced a Paso Doble, followed by a Salsa to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx. And it’s fair to say the pair’s second routine went down a treat with fans and judges.

Waiting to hear feedback from the Fab Four at the panel, JB’s mouth dropped when Craig did something nobody expected.

Craig gives JB Gill a ‘Horwood handshake’

“Darling, you need to come over here. Come on. Come to daddy!” Craig told JB, as he walked over to the judge’s table.

Standing up, Craig added: “Paul Hollywood is in, darling!” before reaching out his hand for a handshake.

The camera panned to Paul Hollywood himself – who was sat in the audience and smiled at the crossover moment.

Over the moon, JB proceeded to go down the line hugging and shaking the hands of the other judges – who later scored his salsa 40 out of 40.

Strictly fans amazed by JB Gill

Fan watching at home were left amazed by JB’s show first. On X, one person said: “OMG, CRAIG JUST GAVE JB A HOLLYWOOD HANDSHAKE!!! This is next-level iconic.”

Someone else added: “I KNOW, RIGHT?! That Hollywood handshake from Craig to JB just made Strictly history! Absolute perfection!”

A third chimed in: “Craig just gave JB a Hollywood handshake! This is iconic!”

