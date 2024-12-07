Strictly’s Chris McCausland “an emotional wreck” as Dianne Buswell makes speech

Just one week to go until the Strictly Come Dancing finals, meaning it was all to play for on the dancefloor tonight.

While they might have found themselves second bottom on the leaderboard, show favourites Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell once again found themselves the stars of the show this evening, following an energetic Charleston, a stunning Viennese Waltz and a beautiful speech from Dianne to top it all off.

Chris and Dianne in Strictly semi-finals

It was already a special week for Chris, who had three of his childhood friends cheering him on in the audience.

He certainly did them proud, achieving his usual high praise and an overall score of 69/80 for his two routines.

Visibly overwhelmed by the occasion, he told Claudia he was “an emotional wreck”.

“You know that what you’re doing is big when your really close mates don’t take the mickey out of you.” He added movingly.

Dianne’s speech has studio in tears

Fighting back tears herself, Claudia then asked Dianne why Chris deserved a place in next week’s final, to which she definitely got us all blubbing.

Chris and Dianne are hoping to make the Strictly finals (Credit: BBC)

“I have taught Chris this whole time without a single visual cue. He’s never been able to watch a video back to see whether he’s done a great job or to look at anything and go ‘well maybe I can improve on that’.” She gushed.

“He’s never been able to see any of his competitors, see what the competition is like. He’s had none of that and yet he’s seen this competition so well because he’s captured the spirit of this show and I could not be prouder of him, I think he’s shown that things are so possible.”

She continued to admit: “Before, when I got Chris, I had messages, a lot of messages, saying: ‘You’re going to have a really quick series’, ‘It’s amazing you’ve got Chris, you’re gonna learn a lot but you’re going to be out soon’ and to be in the semi-final, we’ve proved so many people wrong and that is a testament to Chris.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place next Saturday (December 14) at 6pm on BBC One.

