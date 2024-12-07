Strictly viewers in tears as Aljaz makes admission about daughter Lyra

The pressure is on on Strictly Come Dancing this evening (December 7) as the BBC show reaches its semi-final stage.

The five remaining celebrities: Tasha Ghouri, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland and Pete Wicks, had to perform not one but two dances this week, to compete for a place in next week’s grand final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

And they certainly rose to the occasion, with perfect 40s for both JB and Tasha.

Aljaz and Tasha steal the show

If Tasha’s waltz wasn’t beautiful enough on its own to make the audience teary eyed, a heartfelt comment from professional partner Aljaz afterwards certainly was – even having Tess and Claud welling up.

As the two celebrated their 4 tens on the Clauditorium, the father-of-two told Tasha:

“Every single day, from day one in training, you make me realise how much I actually missed Strictly Come Dancing. You have excelled every single week on that floor.”

Aljaz got us all blubbing on Strictly tonight! (Credit: BBC)

He continued, “I think you’re a perfect role model for all the young girls out there and you can show everyone that with tenacity, kindness and talent you can achieve anything you want.”

He finished up movingly: “I wish that my little Lyra grows up a bit like you one day.”

The interaction quickly caused a storm on social media.

One person tweeted: “aljaz saying he hopes his daughter grows up like tasha, I’m sobbing. the most well deserved 40 and beautiful partnership! they are my winners no matter what #strictly”

aljaz saying he wishes lyra will grow up to be like tasha oh my god? #strictly pic.twitter.com/QhH3s128Y8 — denita it’s christmas (@svlmonskinrolls) December 7, 2024

“aljaz saying he hopes lyra grows up like tasha, oh my heart.” Commented another person, followed by two crying emojis.

aljaz making me cry like a baby once again #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ZLRItGSJcn — beth (@bethhhh2000) December 7, 2024

“That was so heartfelt from Aljaz.” Someone else said, “Sometimes, things get said for the cameras but that came from the heart. I felt it and I’ve got tears rolling as I write this.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place next Saturday (December 14) at 6pm on BBC One.

