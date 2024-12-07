Former Strictly pro James Jordan has addressed the so-called “feud” between judges Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse.

James, who was also previously a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, joined the Strictly family back in 2006 and remained on the show until 2013. While he never won the Glitterball trophy, he came close during Season 10 with Denise van Outen where the pair finished in second place.

Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke ‘feud’ on Strictly

With the show always at the centre of headlines, fans insisted that Motsi seemed unenthusiastic while discussing the Sambathon last weekend. The dance-a-thon, where all remaining couples perform a Samba in one dance, has also been known to cause issues in the past.

“Motsi didn’t exactly look thrilled when they were discussing the Sambathon,” one user wrote on a forum, adding: “Perhaps she’s feeling nervous as she’s never judged one on Strictly, and they were just discussing the chaos last time.”

Another user insisted they spotted “tension” between Motsi and Anton too. “There was one particular moment when Anton was rambling on — Motsi’s face painted a thousand words — her expression was saying, ‘Shut up,'” they observed.

James believes people ‘try to start rumours’ surrounding Strictly (Credit: BBC)

James Jordan addresses ‘feud’ between Motsi and Anton

Speaking to The Sun on behalf of Buzz Bingo, James shared that he has known Anton “for about 30 years”. James insisted he isn’t buying the rumours of a feud as he “honestly can’t imagine anyone falling out” with Anton.

“I don’t obviously watch it that intently, that I’m watching for eye movements and things, but I honestly can’t imagine that there’s any truth in that,” he continued.

With the show continuously in the press, James believes people “try to start rumours”. He added: “It’s just speculation. I don’t believe it. He’s such a lovely guy. I can’t see it.”

