It was a night of firsts on Strictly this evening (November 23), with Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri securing the first perfect score of the series so far, closely followed by a new samba-thon knockout competition.

After a high-scoring Blackpool special last week, the 10 paddles made several appearances this evening, with JLS’ JB Gill and new partner Lauren Oakley also receiving an impressive 39/40 for their Charleston.

JB and Lauren got 3 tens for their Charleston (Credit: BBC)

However the singer’s almost-perfect score wasn’t a complete hit with the audience at home.

In fact, several eagle-eyed viewers took to social media convinced they’d spotted a glaring mistake in the dance that the judges had missed.

Strictly viewers baffled by JB lift

As JB and Lauren celebrated their achievement, one person took to Twitter to say: “I’m sure JB almost dropped Lauren at one point, because I reacted when I saw it, so now I’m confused.”

JB appeared to fumble one of his lifts (Credit: BBC)

A second person was equally baffled: “The lifts looked a little dodgy, if I’m being honest with you. Were they choreographed to look like that? I have no idea.”

Several others seemed to have spotted the same incident.

“Sorry, JB *nearly dropped her* and gets a 9/10 for Craig Motsi…Crazy,” a third said.

A fourth fan agreed: “Yeah that was fun but not a 10. He nearly dropped her!”

Strictly viewers were nevertheless thrilled to see JB’s original professional partner, Amy Dowden, who recently had to pull out of the competition, cheering him on from the Clauditorium.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Musical Week next Saturday (November 30) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

So what did you think of JB’s dance? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.