Strictly Come Dancing is yet to air its final episode, but fans have taken it upon themselves to predict the winner of the 2024 series.

After Pete Wicks and his dancing partner Jowita Przystal were sent home on Sunday (December 8) results show, four couples made it to the season finale.

This week’s show (December 14) will see Tasha Ghouri, JB Gill, Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland compete for the Glitterball trophy.

And, after weeks of competition, fans of the show have picked their winner. In fact, many say the star’s had it in the bag since week one…

Strictly Come Dancing final – Chris to win!

The semi-final episode was intense as Pete and Jowita headed into the dance-off with Tasha and Aljaz.

While Pete and his partner performed the Argentine Tango to The Verve track Bitter Sweet Symphony, Tasha and Aljaz burned the dance floor with their Waltz to A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

Chris will win it – no doubt about that. Said it from week one.

Pete was eliminated after the judges saved the other couple, although Tasha and Aljaz aren’t tipped to lift the Glitterball Trophy…

In a choice that won’t come as a surprise, most viewers are favouring the same Strictly star – comedian Chris McCausland. He’s in the finale with his dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

Fans claim winner’s fate is ‘sealed’

One fan predicted: “Winner – Chris and Dianne, 2nd place – JB and Lauren, 3rd place – Tasha and Aljaz and 4th place Sarah and Vito.”

“Chris will win it – no doubt about that. Said it from week one. The judges want Tasha to win it’s so obvious but she’s been in the dance-off two weeks running so won’t get the public vote,” wrote another.

A third fan said: “Tasha is the best, but Chris deserves to win.”

“This year will break the seal as Chris will win Strictly,” guessed another. “Knew it from the first time I saw him dance,” another agreed on Instagram.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Who I want to win Strictly: Sarah. Who will win it: Chris. Who I’d be happy if they won: Sarah, Chris or JB. Don’t get me wrong Tasha is a great dancer. But she’s had such a major advantage over everyone.”

“Chris’ fate as the winner of Strictly 2024 is sealed – no one else can win it,” another predicted.

