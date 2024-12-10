Strictly pro Johannes Radebe has finally broken his silence on social media following his and Montell Douglas‘s departure from the latest series.

Johannes and Montell’s elimination made them the 10th couple to exit the competition, and they narrowly missed a spot in the semi-finals.

Fans expressed concern over Johannes’ online absence, but the star has now revealed he’s been preoccupied with an exciting new venture: stepping into the world of theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Radebe (@johannesradebe)

Johannes Radebe explains Instagram absence after Strictly exit

Taking to Instagram, Johannes shared a snapshot of his scripts for the upcoming production of Kinky Boots, where he will take on the iconic role of Lola.

In his caption, he acknowledged his hiatus.

“Been away from socials for a bit, juggling life… for those asking, I’m gooooood,” the dancer began.

He went on to candidly share his feelings about diving into rehearsals.

The dancer said: “I don’t think anyone begins a rehearsal process with just one emotion. There is equal parts terror and excitement. Underneath that is the hope that this will stretch you, that you will matter and be part of the storytelling experience with your fellow cast.

Johannes and Montell were the 10th couple to leave Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“Looking around the room I saw many open, excited faces. Also full of fear and trepidation like me. I don’t have names to some of those faces yet.

“But going to be sharing six months of my life with these wonderfully creative talented human beings. And the fear melted a little and I couldn’t wait to begin. Then we did.”

Been away from socials for a bit, juggling life… for those asking, I’m gooooood.

Johannes will bring Lola to life in the new production of Kinky Boots. The show will kick off on January 17 at Leicester Curve before embarking on a UK tour through to July.

To end his caption, Johannes expressed gratitude for the opportunity: “Big thanks to @roomonyourown for this opportunity with @kinkyboots_uk ‘… hope to make you all proud.”

Johannes has been away from socials since his and Montell’s Strictly exit (Credit: BBC)

Montell Douglas admits she’s ‘proud’ of Johannes

The announcement was met with an outpouring of encouragement from Johannes’ Strictly Come Dancing colleagues and fans.

Montell quickly responded. “Already proud,” she commented.

Annabel Croft, Johannes’ partner from Strictly 2023, also chimed in: “Let the journey begin on this exciting new chapter – A role that you were born to play – I can’t wait to come and see you in it.”

Fellow Strictly pro Carlos Gu exclaimed: “Can’t wait!!!!”, while Lauren Oakley added: “Let’s goooo!!!”

Contestant Tasha Ghouri gushed: “I can’t wait to watch!!! You’re going to be fabulous.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place Saturday (December 14) at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Strictly viewers fume over Shirley Ballas blunder: ‘It’s so rude’

Who do you want to win Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.