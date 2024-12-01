Strictly fans have been left fuming after tonight’s results show aired on BBC One (December 1).

After last night’s quarter-final, TOWIE star Pete Wicks ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard. However, thanks to the public vote, Pete avoided being in the bottom two and the dance-off – much to the surprise of some viewers.

Instead, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe were forced to dance off against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec. Then it was up to the judges to decide who headed home…

Montell was forced to dance again alongside Tasha (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Montell and Jojo eliminated

Montell and Johannes sadly left the competition following a dance-off against Tasha and Aljaž tonight.

Both couples performed their routines again. Montell and Johannes performed their Rumba to I’m Here from the musical The Color Purple. Then, Tasha and Aljaž performed their Argentine Tango to Ex-Wives from Six.

After both couples had danced a second time, the Strictly judges delivered their verdicts. All four voted to save Tasha and Aljaž, meaning Montell and Johannes were sent home.

Host Tess Daly was first to console Montell and Johannes on their exit (Credit: BBC)

When asked by Tess Daly about her professional dance partner Johannes, Montell said: “He has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible. I’m an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour.”

Johannes then said to Montell: “I am so proud of you, because you are a non-dancer. But the one thing that you have done every single week is turn out beautiful dancing. So I want to say to you, thank you for respecting our art form of Ballroom and Latin. The way you handled it was like a true pro. You’re my winner.”

The rest of the contestants will now head into the semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the exit, with lots branding it a “disgrace”,

“Absolute disgrace that Pete is in the semi-final,” said one. Another agreed and said: “Disgraceful.” A third commented: “What a disgrace but we know the british public are misogynistic. Neither deserved to be in the dance-off.”

Another added: “Absolutely awful bottom two yet again. Should’ve been Pete and Chris [McCausland]. I don’t care if everyone’s mad at me for saying so.”

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it!

As predicted, people were “mad”, with many throwing their support Pete’s way.

“Pete is supposed to be what strictly is all about. I’m glad he is through again,” said one. Another then added: “People need to keep their hair on. If you take Pete out the equation, then good dancers are going to go now because that is where we are at. Anyhow, I’m glad he’s still in. He’s humble, and he is trying. Stick that in your pipe and smoke it!”

Next week, the remaining five couples will take to the dancefloor next week for the competition’s semi-final.

And the BBC has revealed the couples will each perform two dances.

Strictly returns on BBC One on Saturday December 7 at 6.30pm.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly star forced to recouple as pro partner struck down by injury

So did the right couple go? Do you agree with the Strictly results? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.