Star of Strictly Carlos Gu has had to pulled out of the show’s upcoming Christmas special due to an ankle injury.

For Strictly 2024 series, Carlo wasn’t assigned a celeb partner, despite finding success during previous series. In 2022, he finished in second place alongside EastEnders star Molly Rainford. Last year, he and TV presenter Angela Scanlon made it to Blackpool and came sixth.

Carlos pulls out of Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Carlos Gu pulls out of Christmas special

While Carlos wasn’t assigned a celebrity for the show’s 20th anniversary, it was previously announced he would be participating in the Christmas special with Irish model Vogue Williams.

However, due an ankle injury, he has been left no choice but to pull out.

“Unfortunately, professional dancer, Carlos Gu, has sustained an ankle injury so is unable to participate in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside contestant Vogue Williams,” the BBC revealed in a statement.

As a result, Gorka Marquez, who competed this year alongside Dr. Punam Krishan, will step in and perform with Vogue.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery,” the BBC continued.

Full Strictly Christmas lineup for 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special lineup

Alongside Vogue and Gorka, five other celebrities have signed up to the Christmas special.

Performing alongside Karen Hauer will be comedian Josh Widdicombe while Drag Race star Tayce will dance with Kai Widdrington.

“I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives! In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and discoballs,” Tayce revealed in a statement.

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, also known as Nitro, will be teaming up with Nancy Xu while former EastEnders actor Tamzin Outhwaite has been paired with Nikita Kuzmin.

To complete the lineup, racing driver Billy Monger will dance alongside Nadiya Bychkova.

