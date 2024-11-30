Strictly star Dianne Buswell in tears over Chris McCausland as viewers slam scoring

Dianne Buswell became tearful on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing as she praised her celeb partner Chris McCausland.

The pair performed a quickstep to You’re The Top from Anything Goes for Musicals Week.

After the routine and as they spoke to Claudia Winkleman, Dianne was in tears as she gushed over Chris.

Dianne became emotional tonight (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland on Strictly

During their feedback, the judges said Chris’ posture needs improving.

She said: “I’m so thankful for all [the judges’] constructive criticism but we mustn’t forget that for 20 odd years, Chris’ safe space has been down here,” as she gestured to the ground.

She added: “So for him to stand up… it actually makes me quite emotional,” as she began to tear up.

“It’s a big thing we’ve overcome and you’ve done so well.”

The judges then gave Chris and Dianne their scores. Craig Revel Horwood gave them a seven while Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas gave them an eight each.

Anton Du Beke gave them a nine.

Dianne praised Chris after their routine (Credit: BBC)

On X, some viewers took issue with the scoring – especially Craig’s seven.

One person said: “A 7 for that??? Absolutely robbed.”

Another wrote: “A 7????? Are you serious??? He just did the most amazing quickstep?? So undermarked.”

A third added: “Come on Craig, it was better than a 7. Chris being undermarked again.”

Meanwhile, others gushed over Chris and Dianne‘s partnership.

Viewers slammed Craig’s score (Credit: BBC)

One commented: “@chrismccausland and @dbuzz6589 are incredible, what a fantastic dance partnership and lovely friendship they have.”

Another wrote: “Dianne has made me emotional talking about how much Chris has improved in the competition.

“You can tell they have the best friendship and love seeing it on the dance floor each week.”

