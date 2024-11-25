Star of Strictly Dianne Buswell revealed a personal story about her father during Sunday night’s (November 24) results show that could “upset” him.

The Australian dancer, who is competing on the hit BBC show alongside comedian Chris McCausland, avoided the bottom two after being saved the public.

While sitting down with host Claudia Winkleman after the news, Dianne opened up about her father Mark’s support, who was in the studio with her mum Rina.

Dianne and Chris avoided the bottom two last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell opens up about her father

Dianne’s father was recently diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer. In April, he completed his six-month chemotherapy treatment. Dianne’s parents’ appearance in the studio was their first visit to the UK in seven years, making it an emotional reunion.

However, that didn’t stop their daughter from spilling a secret story from the past.

“When I was a little girl, he’s going to be very upset at me telling this story, but I did a dance competition and as you’ve seen he’s very, very proud of me,” she began.

“I didn’t win, I didn’t often win actually, but because I didn’t win he kind of booed the other contestants,” Dianne continued.

When celeb partner Chris questioned how old the other competitors were, Dianne responded: “They were about eight.”

“When I got really upset with him he said ‘But that’s what we do in football matches.’ He can do that to Craig [Revel Horwood] though, I’m allowing him to do that to Craig but no-one else,” she expressed jokingly.

Dianne reveals funny story regarding her father (Credit: BBC)

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

In a wholesome group photo of Dianne with Chris and her parents on Instagram, she captioned the post: “This was so special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

‘We never take any of this for granted’

Following Sunday night’s results, Dianne took to Instagram once again to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

“THANK YOU all so much for the votes. We never take any of this for granted and are still taken away by your support every week,” she wrote.

“QUARTER FINALS seems like a dream saying that. Last week was tough in terms of learning the dance but in true Chris style he wanted to show that it’s not impossible. And it was BRILLIANT. Again thank you for allowing us to dance again for you all.”

Dianne concluded: “Partner let’s get ready for musicals week. I’m going to annoy you with my singing all week.”

Read more: Dianne Buswell admits Chris McCausland ‘carried her through’ Strictly performance amid stomach bug

Watch Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (November 30) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

What do you think of Chris and Dianne on Strictly? Leave us a comment and let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.