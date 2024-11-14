They managed to dance their way into Blackpool week on Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland‘s routine last week was impacted by illness.

Chris, 47, and Dianne, 35, have been fan favourites since the competition began, and that doesn’t look to be changing any time soon.

Last week, the pair performed their couple’s choice to John Lennon’s Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).

They wanted to shine a spotlight on Chris and how inspirational he is to viewers at home. To do this, they included a blackout moment to show just what life is like for the blind comedian.

While they impressed the judges with their routine, earning a fantastic 33 points, Dianne has informed fans she was unwell throughout the whole thing.

Dianne suffered a stomach bug recently (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on Strictly

Speaking on their weekly CHRIS’ DIAnneRIES on Instagram, the choreographer opened up on how her dance partner helped her through.

Dianne admitted: “I wasn’t very well on Friday. I wasn’t very well on Saturday. Sunday was a write-off. And Monday I still wasn’t very well.”

The dancer confirmed on Friday she must have caught a really bad stomach bug, which continued to affect her all weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

She went on to let everyone know that it was Chris who “carried” her through the performance, and gave him “full points”.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Despite Dianne admitting she made a “mistake” in the dance, the pair were saved by the public and are dancing at Blackpool this weekend.

Dianne and Chris are through to Blackpool week on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars heading to Blackpool

The couple have been admired by viewers throughout their whole time on the show. Chris, Strictly’s first-ever visually impaired contestant, has inspired the nation. So much so, he’s emerged as favourite to get a hold of the Glitterball.

I wasn’t very well on Friday. I wasn’t very well on Saturday. Sunday was a write-off.

In their catch up video, they turned their attention to Blackpool week on Strictly. After the comedian quizzed his partner on whether it lives up to its reputation, Dianne assured him he would “love it”.

This week Chris and Dianne are dancing the American Smooth to Paul Anka’s hit Jump.

Strictly airs Saturday (November 16) at 6:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Then the result show airs Sunday evening at 7:20pm.

Read more: Strictly: Dianne Buswell asks Chris McCausland one question after every performance

What do you think of Chris and Dianne on Strictly? Leave us a comment and let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.