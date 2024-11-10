Chris McCausland left many Strictly Come Dancing viewers in tears last night with his performance.

The comedian performed a couple’s choice routine to Instant Karma by John Lennon. During the routine, Chris placed his hands over pro partner Dianne Buswell’s eyes as the room faded to black.

Chris, 47, was imitating his experience with blindness and the moment left fans emotional.

Strictly pair Chris and Dianne performed a couple’s choice on Saturday night (Credit: BBC)

Chris McCausland on Strictly

As their performance came to an end and the audience cheered and clapped, Chris hugged Dianne.

Dianne was heard saying to him: “I’m so proud of you.”

I am in tears yet again at Chris and Dianne, they’re just so wonderful.

Viewers seemed emotional too as one person said on X: “I didn’t see Chris’s dance on #Strictly for the tears welling up in my eyes. The man’s extraordinary.”

Another wrote: “I am in tears yet again at Chris and Dianne, they’re just so wonderful.”

A third commented: “Dianne and Chris really are a partnership of dreams just love watching them dance and all their weekly videos just perfect. God I’m in tears from that couple’s choice.”

Dianne said she was “proud” of Chris (Credit: BBC)

However, many viewers didn’t seem happy when it came to the judges’ scoring.

Craig Revel Horwood scored them a seven out of 10. Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse gave them an eight. Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke gave them nines.

That meant they bagged 33 points out of a possible 40.

Some viewers thought the judges undermarked Chris and Dianne (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

However, viewers insisted the judges undermarked the duo. One fumed: “Chris was so undermarked tonight he was incredible!”

Another ranted on Instagram: “This was so underscored, especially compared to the others’ couple’s choice.”

A third added: “Horrifically undermarked! They didn’t do a ‘sob story’ and were penalised for it! These two are absolutely AMAZING! Keep it up, I love you both.”

