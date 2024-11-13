Strictly star Dianne Buswell revealed her dance partner Chris McCausland always asks her the question “are you okay?” after each dance.

Comedian Chris, who is blind, has been competing on Strictly each week with Australian pro dancer Dianne. Winning the hearts of the nation, the pair have improved week by week and have avoided the dreaded bottom two so far.

Chris and Dianne made it to Blackpool this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell admits Strictly partner Chris McCausland is ‘selfless’

Last Saturday (November 9), Chris and Dianne performed a Couple’s Choice to John Lennon’s Instant Karma! (We All Shine On). Receiving a score of 33 out of 40, the panel of judges were impressed with their dance.

During their performance, Dianne and Chris featured a “blackout” segment to showcase Chris’ experience with being blind. Following the poignant moment, Chris participated in an impressive spin where Dianne laid across his shoulders.

Making it to Blackpool this weekend, Dianne reminisced over the latest “hidden mic” section that was shared by the show’s Instagram account. The compilation features comments made by the celebrities and dancers while they were performing.

In Dianne and Chris’ clip, Dianne told her partner: “Oh, I’m so proud of you!” In response, Chris asked: “You okay?” After reassuring him, Chris lifted Dianne into the air.

Gushing over the moment, Dianne shared the clip to her Instagram Story and wrote: “The selflessness of @chrismccauslandcomedy is beyond me. The first thing he says to me after the dance: ‘Are you okay,’ [face holding back tears and red heart emojis]. What a man, in so many ways.”

Dianne gushed over Chris on her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

‘I just love these two’

Fans acknowledged the wholesome moment themselves and took to the comments section to react.

“Chris’ turn to check if his partner was okay. Both always so caring,” one user wrote.

“Chris asking asking Dianne if she’s okay….I LOVE them,” another person shared.

“Chris asking Dianne if she was okay. I just love these two,” a third remarked.

“Chris asking Di if she’s okay, so wholesome,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Strictly viewers fume over Chris McCausland being ‘undermarked’ by judges

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Tell us what you think of this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.