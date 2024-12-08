Strictly stars Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal have become the latest couple to leave the competition.

On Sunday’s results show, Pete and Jowita faced Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec in the dance-off.

However, it was Pete and Jowita who the judges decided to send home.

Pete and Jowita have left Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal sent home from Strictly

Both couples performed their routines again. Tasha and Aljaz danced their waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

Then, Pete and Jowita performed their Argentine tango to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I’ve done it, it’s been beautiful.

After both couples performed, the judges decided who they wanted to save.

All four judges chose to save Tasha and Aljaz.

All four of the judges save Aljaz and Tasha (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks says his Strictly journey was ‘wild’

Speaking about his time in the competition, Pete gushed: “It’s been wild. I’ve been quite honest about the fact that I didn’t necessarily want to do this [Strictly] in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it!

“You don’t always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn’t you have a go at it? I’ve tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I’ve done it, it’s been beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Jowita said: “I just want to say thank you, thank you for the trust you have given me since day one. I know it wasn’t easy, but with your hard work, your commitment and your heart, which is the most amazing thing, you were winning every week!

“For me, every dance was special… even the Cha Cha in Blackpool! Remember on day one you said ‘I’m not going to stay long in this competition because I cannot dance’ but now I can say to you, yes you can.”

Viewers thought the result tonight was the right decision (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Viewers have shared their thoughts on Pete’s exit, with many declaring “finally”.

One person said on X: “Finally. The right final 4.”

Another wrote: “So glad Pete has finally gone!!!”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans livid as Shirley Ballas gets Dianne Buswell’s name wrong again

A third added: “Yes get in he’s finally gone! ABOUT TIME TOO!”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Aww gutted by this result, but they were all so good they all deserve to be in that final. Congratulations to the finalists.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Someone else wrote: “That’s rubbish! Pete deserved to make it to the final.”

What did you think of the result? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.