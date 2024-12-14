Strictly star Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears on It Takes Two ahead of final

Strictly final star Dianne Buswell was in tears during an appearance on It Takes Two last night (Friday, December 13).

The Australian dancer, 35, was on the show alongside Chris McCausland ahead of tonight’s final (Saturday, December 14).

Dianne and Chris were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland on Strictly: It Takes Two ahead of final

Last night saw the final episode of Strictly: It Takes Two 2024 air.

The one hour special, which was hosted by Janette Manrara and Fleur East, saw the four finalists and their pro dance partners sit down for some final interviews.

During their interviews with the stars, Fleur and Janette looked back at their journeys during their time on this year’s series.

This proved to be hugely emotional for Dianne, who struggled to hold back tears as she watched clips of hers and Chris’ time on this year’s show.

Dianne was in tears ahead of the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final star Dianne Buswell in tears

After the footage was shown, Janette quickly handed a tissue to Dianne, who was in tears.

“Chris has taught me so much. Mostly about honesty. He’s the most honest man I’ve ever met. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he’s taught me just to be myself,” the Australian star gushed.

“I think you put a lot of pressure on yourself to be this perfect dancer or this perfect person. Chris has just brought out of me something that not many people can.

“Just giving it your best go and it doesn’t matter if things are perfect, like I said before on here. Things can be beautiful without the perfectionism of things,” she then said.

Dianne and Chris are tipped to win by fans (Credit: BBC)

Viewers gush over Chris and Dianne

Fans of the show took to Twitter to gush over the pair, with many predicting that they’ll be lifting the Glitterball Trophy tonight.

“The truly wonderful Chris and Dianne for the win….they will, 100%, be getting all my votes,” one fan tweeted.

“Crying at Chris & Dianne. They are my winners. Hope they do it tonight,” another said.

“Winning isn’t everything BUT wouldn’t it be nice,” a third wrote.

“Chris & Dianne have the most gorgeous partnership. Given Chris has never watched the show before he’s achieved the impossible. He’s pushed barriers he never thought he’d reached and he’s inspired so many others to achieve what they want to achieve,” another tweeted.

The Strictly final airs tonight (Saturday, December 14) at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

