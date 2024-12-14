Strictly pro Vito Coppola came a cropper during his first dance of the final tonight (December 14).

Vito was dancing his American Smooth with partner Sarah Hadland when the mishap happened.

Sarah couldn’t contain her giggles as Vito suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Vito Coppola in Strictly mishap during final

Towards the end of the routine, Vito could be seen clutching at his waistband. And, when the dance finished, he confided in Sarah that they had split, with the Miranda star bursting into fits of giggles.

As they approached Strictly host Tess Daly, Vito could be heard saying to Sarah: “Sorry, sorry. I’m sorry.”

Tess then stepped on to the dancefloor and said: “Oh my goodness, are you okay Vito? We have a wardrobe issue. Are you able to maintain your decency?” she asked, before commending the pro, saying: “Well, you carried on.”

Sarah then attempted to try and help Vito out by covering up the malfunction with some floaty fabric from her dress.

“He might need a bit of fabric, shall we do a bit of that,” she said, covering his modesty.

Sarah attempted to try and cover Vito’s modesty (Credit: BBC)

‘We haven’t got enough fabric!’

Tess then quipped: “We haven’t got enough fabric. Oh my goodness. That aside… I wish I had a towel, don’t have one, sorry!”

Tess then went to the judges to see what they thought of the routine. The malfunction was the only thing on Shirley Ballas’ mind, though.

“There might be a slight malfunction with the trousers but there was no malfunction with the routine,” she said.

Up in the Claudiatorium, Claudia Winkleman quipped that she had no idea what was going on. Sarah then stood in front of Vito, so he could stop clutching his trousers.

Viewers react

Naturally the moment didn’t pass by unnoticed on social media. Many were left in hysterics at the blunder, others quipped that the pro only did it for an extra point and others urged Vito to let it all hang out!

“Sarah and Vito’s reaction to his trousers splitting open had me crying,” said one. “Let’s face it, it was only a matter of time before Vito had another trouser malfunction,” said another.

“Vito’s trousers coming undone… I know that was God’s work. Gravity really said here’s your final gift to end the series!” said another.

“Vito’s trouser malfunction is the #Strictly season finale we’ve all been waiting for,” quipped another.

“Hello how can I vote for Vito and his malfunctioning trousers? A perfect couple,” said another.

“Vito wanting to jump up and down with excitement, but not being able to because he has to hold onto this trousers, is sending me,” another joked.

“It’s okay Vito, let those trousers drop. We won’t mind at all. Actually quite the opposite,” another commented.

“Of course Vito’s trousers are falling down. Vito hoping for an extra POINT!” joked another.

Me in Vito’s dressing room before the #strictly final pic.twitter.com/oXRSlAOUOw — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) December 14, 2024

