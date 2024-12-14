Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final saw Amy Dowden return to the BBC ballroom.

Amy was forced to exit the competition after fracturing a bone in her foot. Her celebrity partner JB Gill was re-partnered with Lauren Oakley.

However, as the series finale got underway tonight, Amy made a surprise appearance in the pro number that opened the show – and her fans were thrilled.

Viewers at home were thrilled as they spotted Amy Dowden dancing in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden returns to the ballroom

Amy was forced to step back from the competition midway through its run after sustaining an injury.

The Strictly pro was devastated, as were her millions of fans.

However, tonight, she made a comeback. With the Strictly pros dressed in dazzling gold outfits, Amy was seen shaking her stuff in the group number.

At one point she looked straight into the camera and gave viewers at home a wink. And then the finalists – all wearing blue outfits – were introduced.

Amy joined her fellow pros in the opening number (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

As a result, those watching at home were thrilled to see Amy back in the ballroom.

“So great to see Amy dancing,” said one. “The zoom in on Amy and her little wink,” said another, who added sadly: “She should be in blue right now.”

“So amazing seeing Amy back on the dancefloor,” another then commented. “So glad Amy got to dance in the final dance – although she should be with JB right now,” another echoed.

“Nice to see Amy dancing again with the professionals! #strictly But wow what an opening!” another then said.

“Makes me so sad to see Amy there without JB but so happy for Lauren,” said another.

“Yay Amy dancing at the final, so pleased!” another also commented.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Why Chris McCausland’s parents are missing the Strictly final

So were you excited to see Amy dance in the Strictly final? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.