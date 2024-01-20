Inside Jowita Pryzstal’s love life: Giovanni romance, Hamza’s jealousy and Danny Cipriani rumours

Jowita Pryzstal joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021 and immediately established herself, lifting the glitterball with Hamza Yassin in her very first season.

Now firmly part of the Strictly family, Jowita returned this year to partner Jody Cundy and tonight (January 20) will represent the show on The Weakest Link Strictly special.

But what about her life outside the ballroom? Here’s a rundown of everything we know about the star’s romances…

Jowita won Strictly Come Dancing 2022 with Hamza Yassin (Credit: ITV)

Jowita Pryzstal’s boyfriend pre-Strictly

Shortly after joining the show, Jowita parted ways with long-term boyfriend Michael Daniczuk.

The pair had been professional dance partners after meeting at a dance training camp in 2013. They went on to represent Poland together and also won the 2020 series of The Greatest Dancer, judged by Oti Mabuse.

Jowita and her ex boyfriend starred on The Greatest Dancer (Credit: YouTube)

Part of the prize for winning The Greatest Dancer was the opportunity to perform on Strictly Come Dancing, which in turn led to Jowita getting her job on the show.

Apparently, Michael had also had dreams of being signed by Strictly himself… awks.

Jowita and her Strictly romance

Like many before her, 29-year-old Jowita reportedly found love on Strictly with fellow pro Giovanni Pernice.

Giovanni has previously been linked to a string of celebs including Pussycat Dolls’ star Ashley Roberts and Love Islander Maura Higgins.

Jowita and Giovanni were reported to be dating back in 2022, after apparently being spotted kissing backstage by production staff. An insider was said to have described them as Strictly 2022’s “worst kept secret”.

Jowita has been linked with fellow dancer Giovanni (Credit: ITV)

These relationship rumours also reportedly “devastated” Jowita’s dance partner Hamza. Reports claimed that the photographer had been quietly “besotted” with her.

However, by spring 2023 the couple had reportedly called it quits due to both of them having “hectic work schedules”.

Following her split from Giovanni, Jowita was also linked with another Italian Latin dancer, Arduino Bertoncello. She seems to have a type!

Jowita and Danny Cipriani

More recently, Jowita has been subject to romance rumours with rugby player and Katie Price’s ex Danny Cipriani after they were paired up for the latest Strictly Christmas special.

Despite only training together for matter of days, the couple seemed to really hit it off, with Jowita gushing in multiple Instagram posts about how “proud” she was of her “superhuman partner” and Danny describing it as a “whirlwind experience”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

It was also reported that Danny’s wife, who announced their split just nine days prior “was gutted to see pictures of Danny and Jowita”.

However, Danny has denied relationship rumours.

Is Jowita single?

Judging by her social media, there’s no sign of a special someone in Jowita’s life at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

Earlier this month, she documented a solo holiday to the UAE where she took herself on many a “solo date”.

Watch Jowita on The Weakest Link tonight (January 20) on BBC One at 7.50pm.

