Strictly star Danny Cipriani branded ‘superhuman’ by dance partner Jowita after estranged wife ‘gutted’ to see them together

Strictly pro Jowita Pryzstal has hailed her dance partner Danny Cipriani as “superhuman” as the pair gear up for the Christmas Special.

Rugby player Danny, 36, and pro dancer Jowita, 29 – who lifted the Glitterball trophy with Hamza Yassin in 2021 – spent four days in training together for the festive show.

And when she chatted to Craig and Josie on This Morning, Jowita confessed that Danny had worked incredibly hard to perfect his routine.

She said: “I mean, he’s like superhuman. He does everything for one hundred percent. So he committed to that even though it’s a completely different thing than rugby.”

Jowita has been impressed with Danny as he learns to dance (Credit: This Morning)

Jowita ‘proud’ of Danny Cipriani

The pair loved dancing together and Jowita added: “We had such a good time together at the rehearsal. We were grooving and jamming. And I’m kind of a strict teacher… but I’m actually happy because we put out your personality, you’ve danced the cha cha cha, you’ve danced amazing, and I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

Danny added: “She was a strict taskmaster. I engaged fully in it. We had so much fun doing it.”

Craig Doyle then joked that Danny, who he has known for years, had a chance to flex his muscles on the show.

He said of Danny: “Likes to get the biceps out.”

Danny replied: “That was uncomfortable for me, wearing a waistcoat on live TV. I had to get out of myself for that.” At which point Jowita insisted that Danny had actually taken his Strictly waistcoat home with him!

Danny’s ex wife is ‘gutted’

Meanwhile, Danny hit the headlines in November after his marriage to Victoria Rose came to an end.

Recently, insiders have suggested that Victoria has had a tough time watching Danny being paired up with dancer Jowita.

An insider said: “Victoria was gutted to see the pictures of Danny and Jowita. It’s only been nine days since Danny announced on Instagram they had split – which Victoria had no idea about.

“That was distressing enough for her. But to see her husband so close to another woman is absolutely heartbreaking for her.”

Last month Danny furiously denied claims made about him and Jowita after the breakdown of his marriage.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on BBC One on Monday 25 December at 4:40pm.

