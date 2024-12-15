Shirley Ballas has hit back at criticism as the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 winner was announced.

On Saturday night, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell won Strictly. The majority of viewers were over the moon. However, some weren’t happy with the result.

However, head judge Shirley was quick to address backlash against comedian Chris winning.

Chris and Dianne were announced as the 2024 Strictly winners (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shirley Ballas hits back at Strictly winner backlash

The viewer wrote to Shirley on X: “Worst dancer won again so won’t be watching next year and yes I know it was the public and not blaming you for that.

“I would be interested to know how you feel about someone winning just because they were blind?”

All our finalists and to all who took part. I’m waking up feeling happy.

Shirley replied: “I have total respect for the viewers’ opinions. Millions voted and everyone has their favorites. For me they all danced simply brilliant. A huge congratulations to our winners.

“All our finalists and to all who took part. I’m waking up feeling happy. Have a beautiful day.”

Shirley hit back at backlash over the winning result on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to 2024 winner

Many fans agreed with Shirley as one person said: “What Chris and Dianne achieved was outstanding and they are great role models for us all to follow and take a message away from their performances on Strictly.”

Another commented: “Amazing final and series loved it so much congrats to Chris and Dianne, they were great. Loved their partnership, worthy winners.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Best final in a long time tears of joy start to finish thank you to everyone involved. Strictly brightens up my life every year but this year was so special.”

Chris couldn’t believe their win (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

After winning the show, Chris admitted he felt stunned by the result. He told hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman: “It’s astonishing, I don’t know what to say.

“I honestly thought I was going to go out in the first week or two and I know nobody went out in the first week but I still thought I could.”

