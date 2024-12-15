Chris McCausland was announced as the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2024 on Saturday night with his pro partner Dianne Buswell.

Chris and Dianne won the Glitterball trophy in the grand final, which also saw Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill battle it out.

But it was comedian Chris and pro dancer Dianne who bagged the most votes, making him the first blind contestant to win the competition series.

Dianne and Chris won Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell win Strictly

Following his win, Chris said: “It’s astonishing, I don’t know what to say. I honestly thought I was going to go out in the first week or two and I know nobody went out in the first week but I still thought I could.”

Viewers were over the moon to see Chris and Dianne win the show. However, others were gutted over one bit of news recently.

I know why he’s not doing it but I’m still sad Chris isn’t doing the tour.

Unlike previous winners, Chris won’t be doing the Strictly live tour in 2025. This is due to him already having his own comedy tour taking place at the same time.

Fans shared their thoughts, with one person calling it a “travesty”.

Viewers were thrilled to see Dianne and Chris win (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

They wrote: “I can’t stop thinking about Chris not doing the live tour and the other 3 all doing it. It’d be a travesty if the winner of the show wasn’t doing the tour.”

Another person said on X: “I know why he’s not doing it but I’m still sad Chris isn’t doing the tour.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Please do the Strictly tour so we can celebrate your dancing and your win. Would love to see you dance live.”

Viewers are gutted that Chris won’t be on the 2025 Strictly tour (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Why Chris McCausland isn’t doing the live tour

A spokesperson for Chris recently explained that he had already pushed back the dates of his comedy tour to do Strictly. It will now take place in January and February.

They told the Mirror in November: “Chris has already shifted the dates of his tour to do Strictly and that wasn’t an easy thing to do. There were a lot of disappointed people and it was stressful – we got a lot of messages. So he couldn’t move them again, absolutely not.

“Everyone has been very straight about this all the way along the line. It’s a great shame, because he’d love to do the tour, but Chris is not available. He said at the point of signing up that he wouldn’t be able to do it, that it wasn’t going to be possible, it was always clear.”

