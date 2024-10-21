Strictly favourite Chris McCausland isn’t just a hit with viewers – he is the bookies favourite to be crowned this year’s champion!

But if Chris does win the Glitterball trophy, there may be some trouble ahead.

The star announced his upcoming tour, dubbed Yonks, over the weekend. However, Strictly bosses are said to be unhappy with the timing. This is because if Chris does win, he will be expected to star on the Strictly live tour…

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell wowed the Strictly judges with their Waltz on Saturday (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly live tour with Chris McCausland

According to reports, bookies currently have him as the 9/4 favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy meaning his upcoming tour spanning January and February may leave him in hot water with Strictly bosses.

The Strictly theatre tour is also known to happen during January and February, potentially leaving the star in a bit of a predicament.

A source told the Mirror: “Craig has suggested that all this year’s favourites will be there but that’s not true. How can Chris be in two places at once?

“As things stand, Chris can’t do it because every show on his comedy tour from January 17 clashes.”

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said of Chris’ bookies top spot: “Chris McCausland seems to be running away with the competition this year after he extended his lead at the head of the Strictly betting.

“Tasha is his main rival as things stand, but punters only see one winner.”

Chris and Dianne have gone down a treat with Strictly viewers (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Craig Revel Horwood confirms return of Strictly live tour in 2025

The Strictly live tour first began in January 2009 with 2008 winner Tom Chambers amongst the cast. Every winner since has starred on the Strictly live tour.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood has also confirmed the live tour will be making a comeback in 2025. He said: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

“Audiences will be able to enjoy all of the glitz and glamour of the TV show and see their favourite celebrities and dancers up-close and personal. And with Motsi joining us for the first time, it’s going to be even more FAB-U-LOUS!”

So, what does this mean for Chris?!

A representative for the live tour said: “Casting for the Strictly Live Tour 2025 is still being decided. As with previous years, we will be making the official announcement about which celebrities and professional dancers who will be foxtrotting around the country next year before Christmas.”

ED! has contacted Chris McCausland’s representatives and BBC for comment.

