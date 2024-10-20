The Strictly results tonight have revealed Paul Merson and his pro partner Karen Hauer have been sent home.

Tonight’s results show saw Paul and Karen face off against JB Gill and Amy Dowden in the dance-off.

During Saturday night’s live show, Paul and Karen bagged 19 out of 40 for their samba. They found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Paul and Karen faced Amy and JB in the dance-off (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly results tonight

Tonight, both couples performed their routines again.

Paul and his partner Karen performed their Samba to Car Wash by Rose Royce. Then, JB and his partner Amy performed their Jive to Hey Ya! by Outkast.

She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach.

After the performances, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save JB and Amy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also agreed, saving JB and Amy.

Paul was sent home by the judges (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Paul said: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing – everybody.

“There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice! It’s been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I’ve had a great teacher.”

He added of Karen: “She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I can dance now – I’ve won because I can dance, I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus, absolute bonus.”

Paul was hugged by his co-stars on his exit (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Karen and Paul on Strictly

Meanwhile, Karen said: “Absolutely, you’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

“You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

Viewers were gutted to see Paul and Karen go. One person said: “I’m going to miss Paul. Knew he was never going to win, but he’s good fun.”

Another wrote: “Real shame to see Paul go I think. Clearly not the best dancer, but brought such great vibes to show and embodied what it’s about.”

Someone else added: “Gutted Paul is gone there are others who should’ve gone before him.”

