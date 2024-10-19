Strictly tonight (Saturday, October 19) saw Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance together for the fifth time this week.

Their performance moved the judges to tears – and viewers were in floods too!

Chris and Dianne performed a waltz (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tonight: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance together

Tonight’s edition of Strictly saw Chris and Dianne perform a Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The song choice had some special meaning to Chris, who is from Liverpool and is a big Liverpool FC fan.

Speaking in the VT, Chris said: “That song has probably put tingles down my spine and a tear in my eye more than any other song in my life.”

Dianne then added that while training, she could see the “emotion coming through” from Chris while listening to the song.

“This song has a special place in Chris’ heart, and I can see that already,” she then added.

Chris and Dianne’s performance made the judges emotional (Credit: BBC)

How did Chris and Dianne get on?

It’s safe to say that the audience enjoyed Chris and Dianne’s performance tonight, as they went into rapturous applause once it was finished.

Motsi Mabuse was a big fan too, giving it a standing ovation.

All the judges admitted that the routine had left them feeling emotional. “I think I need a minute to get myself together here,” Shirley Ballas said. “I found that extremely emotional,” she then confessed.

Anton Du Beke branded the routine “gorgeous”, whilst Craig described it as “brilliant”. Motsi was a big fan too, describing it as “sensationally special”.

Craig gave the routine a score of eight, whilst the other three judges gave nine’s. Dianne and Chris walked away with a score of 35.

Chris and Dianne got 35 points (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tonight: Viewers in tears

Fans of the show were emotional too, with many confessing the routine had left them in tears.

“That was beautiful. Got a bit teary here!” one fan tweeted.

“Sobbing at Chris AGAIN,” another wrote. “Oh god Chris [crying emojis],” a third said.

“Just fabulous Chris. What an end! I have something in my eye,” another tweeted.

“Okay I’m crying. Well done Chris,” a fifth gushed.

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, October 20) at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

