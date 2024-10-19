Strictly star Chris McCausland previously opened up about a “difficult” time at home with his wife and daughter.

Comedian Chris – who is blind – has become a firm favourite on this year’s series of the BBC one show. He and his partner Dianne Buswell will back on screens today (October 19) to show off their best moves.

Away from the dance floor though, Chris is loved-up with his Brazilian wife Patricia. The pair share a daughter Sophie, 10.

And in 2019, Chris spoke out about life at home with his family, recalling a “difficult period” they all faced.

Away from Strictly Chris is married and has a daughter (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Chris McCausland on being a dad

Chris and psychologist wife Patricia have been married for more than a decade. The pair are pretty private but live in London with their daughter Sophie.

Speaking to Brighton.co.uk in 2019, Chris opened up about the most “challenging part” of being a dad.

“As my daughter has got older and more communicative, being a blind Dad has got easier in lots of ways,” Chris said.

Chris lost his sight fully at age 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa. He then went on to recount a “really difficult period” when his daughter was younger.

He explained: “There was a really difficult period when she was a one year old, where she was mobile but silent, crawling about on the floor but hardly making a bloody peep!”

The Strictly star added: “Now she’s five though, it’s probably things like not being able to help her properly with her reading and her writing. How many of the other kids in her class have already got better handwriting than their Daddy?” Chris quipped.

The Strictly star is currently dancing with Dianne (Credit: BBC)

On dancing with Dianna

Chris’ stint on Strictly Come Dancing has gone down a treat with viewers at home, as well as the four judges. He has previously opened up about how he prepares for dance rehearsals with Dianne.

“I have to have a little breather, and start in my own time,” Chris shared. He went on: “We have to do that thing like they do on the planes. They don’t just take off, they have a little checklist. They cross-check the doors, make sure the seats are upright, the blinds are up. I have to go through my checklist in my head – doors to manual. OK, Di?”

Chris also noted how it was useful to get in his mind where the cameras and judges will be positioned.

