Celebrity Gogglebox star Anne-Marie is pregnant and expecting her second child with her rapper husband, Slowthai.

The couple welcomed their first child, Seven, in February 2024, who turned one earlier this week (February 17).

Anne-Marie’s second pregnancy has been met with an overwhelming response, as fans rushed to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

Anne-Marie kept her second pregnancy a secret until the surprise reveal (Credit: Splash News)

Anne-Marie pregnant with a second child

The former The Voice UK coach surprised her Instagram followers on Wednesday (February 19) by revealing her baby bump.

The 33-year-old star posted a video of herself lip-syncing to her new song Don’t Panic, with a caption that simply read: “Surprise.”

While repeating the lyrics “Please don’t panic,” Anne-Marie steps back to reveal her huge baby bump under her oversized T-shirt. She sports a wide smile while caressing her belly, and her song continues to play in the background.

The pop star’s fans and friends from showbiz have showered her and Slowthai with best wishes as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.

Anne-Marie first appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021. She first appeared with her The Voice co-star Sir Tom Jones, and then alongside Ed Sheeran. The singer also served as a coach on The Voice UK from 2021 to 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE-MARIE (@annemarie)

Fans congratulate the couple

The news comes after Slowthai was found not guilty of three counts of rape in December 2024.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, faced allegations of rape against two women. The incident allegedly occurred in September 2021, after Slowthai’s gig at The Bullingdon in Oxford.

However, Showthai and his co-accused, Alex Blake-Walker, were cleared of the charges at Oxford Crown Court following a trial.

Anne and Slowthai’s fans have extended their love and support to the couple expanding their family with a second child.

Reacting to the surprise pregnancy reveal, one wrote: “Queen of hiding pregnancies congratulations!”

Another added: “Omg my jaw dropped – So happy for you!”

A third one said: “Congratulations…Seven will have a sister or a brother”

