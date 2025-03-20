British singer Gavin Rossdale, who was previously a judge on The Voice, recently made rare comments about his marriage to US star Gwen Stefani.

The Bush frontman, 59, married the No Doubt hitmaker, 55, in 2002, with whom he shares three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. However, in 2016, news broke that the pair were splitting after Gavin reportedly cheated on the singer-turned-fashion designer for three years with their family nanny.

Gwen and Gavin share three sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gavin Rossdale talks family home with Gwen Stefani

Gavin recently made an appearance on Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, who once lived in the home that Gavin shared with Gwen when they were married.

During their conversation, the pair reflected on the house, which Jesse sold in 2021, where Gavin made comments about the memories he created with his ex-wife.

“That was just such an exciting time. I was there for a number of years when we just were together. I was there when we first got married,” Gavin said, adding: “We had our first kid there. Gwen did do a beautiful job on the nursery.”

Gavin revealed that he and Gwen “used to have amazing New Year’s Eve parties every year”.

He continued: “We never knew what to do, so it was easy to make the party come to us. So fantastic times. People would come out and that was right at the height of everything really fun, work-wise, it was a really great time for us. So I have a great memory of that house.”

Gwen got re-married to Blake Shelto in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gwen said meeting Blake Shelton ‘felt like a second chance at life’

In recent years, Gwen has found love again in country singer husband Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021. The couple first met while working on The Voice in the US and have collaborated on music together.

During a 2024 interview with The Guardian, Gwen gushed about Blake and their blossoming relationship.

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe,” she said.

“How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me,” the Don’t Speak chart-topper added.

On the other hand, Gavin also announced last year that he was in a new relationship with singer Xhoana X.

Gavin’s time on The Voice UK

Gavin was a judge on The Voice UK for one season in 2017. However, he was axed and replaced after bosses decided “he didn’t make much of an impact” on the series. “They want someone with serious spark and charisma,” a source said at the time.

He was replaced by Olly Murs, who was also axed from the series. The Heart Skips a Beat hitmaker fared better than Gavin, though, with Olly being replaced by disgraced Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher for the 2025 series.

Read more: Gwen Stefani cries on The One Show as she tells host Jermaine Jenas ‘you don’t understand anything, okay’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.