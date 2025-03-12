Danny Jones made a return to Instagram today (Wednesday, March 12) for the first time since his alleged kiss with Maura Higgins.

Fans of the McFly star were quick to show him their support as they wished him a happy birthday!

Danny was supported by fans (Credit: Instagram)

Danny Jones back on social media after Maura ‘kiss’

Today marks Danny‘s 39th birthday – and plenty of his friends and fans were keen to wish him well on his big day.

Returning to social media for the first time since his ‘kiss’ scandal with Maura, Danny reshared several birthday tributes on his Instagram Story.

Danny’s bandmate Tom Fletcher was amongst those who wished Danny a happy birthday. He uploaded a series of snaps of himself and Danny performing on stage together, as well as judging The Voice.

Alan Halsall also paid tribute (Credit: Instagram)

“Happy birthday, mush [birthday cake emoji] Looking forward to standing on stage with you soon @dannyjonesofficial,” he captioned the post.

Alan Halsall, Danny’s I’m A Celebrity campmate, also uploaded a snap of himself and Danny in the jungle.

“Happy birthday [king emoji],” he captioned the post.

Danny’s birthday is today (Credit: ITV)

Fans show their support

Danny also re-shared several birthday tributes from fans.

One post he reshared showed the McFly star performing on stage.

“Happy birthday to someone who can light up a room with a simple smile,” their heartfelt caption read. “Hope you have a wonderful day Danny, you so deserve it, please remember especially today how loved and cared about you are by so many people, hope you are well, keep smiling that amazing smile,” they then added.

Another story shared by a fan showed Danny performing on stage.

“Happy birthday Mushy. You will shine again,” they captioned the story.

However, at the time of writing, Danny’s wife, Georgia, has yet to post a birthday tribute to her husband.

Georgia and Danny were pictured together (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones and wife Georgia to stay together

Earlier today, pictures of Danny and his wife Georgia out for a walk were published.

It is the first time the married couple have been seen together since Danny’s alleged kiss with Maura Higgins at the BRITs earlier this month.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the couple can be seen out for a walk in a park in Richmond, West London, having coffees,

“Danny and Georgia took time away together to talk about what happened at the Brits. It has been incredibly embarrassing for them both and Danny had a lot of questions to answer,” a source told the publication.

“Their marriage is strong though and Danny and Georgia just want to move on with their lives now,” they then continued.

“They are a united team and just want to focus on the future. As far as Danny and Georgia are concerned, they have done all the talking they needed to do and now they just want to try and get back to normal,” they then added.

Read more: Danny Jones’ estranged father ‘quits’ radio show after row with colleague over BRITs ‘kiss’

What do you think of Danny’s return to social media? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.