Danny Jones’ estranged father ‘quits’ radio show after row with colleague over BRITs ‘kiss’

The estranged father of Danny Jones has quit his radio show in Spain following comments made by a colleague about the McFly star’s ‘kiss’ scandal.

Danny has been embroiled in a ‘kiss’ scandal with Maura Higgins recently. The duo were reportedly spotted locking lips at a BRITS afterparty earlier this month.

The singer is embroiled in scandal (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones’ estranged father quits radio show

Danny’s father, Alan works for Fresh Radio in Benidorm, Spain. He hosts a three-hour slot five days a week.

However, he is currently off air after learning that his colleagues have labelled son Danny a “pig”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Danny’s dad is refusing to go back on air on his radio show, and furiously ranted at station staff after two of his co-presenters were mocking his son live on air.

“He’s been telling people that Danny is going through a marriage crisis, and so it’s upsetting to then have his colleagues talking about it behind his back,” they then continued.

Alan has been estranged from Danny for close to 20 years (Credit: Facebook)

‘Hugely upsetting time’

“After finding out his co-presenters called his son a ‘pig’ for his kiss with Maura Higgins, it’s been a hugely upsetting time for Alan, who loved his time presenting Fresh up until that point,” they then added.

Danny has been estranged from his 72-year-old father for 18 years.

Alan left Danny’s mother, Kathy, in 2005 when Danny was 19. His departure left Danny struggling with anxiety and panic attacks.

Alan wasn’t invited to Danny’s wedding to Georgia in 2014, and hasn’t met his six-year-old grandson, Cooper.

In 2022, during an appearance on the White Wine Podcast, Danny spoke about how his father leaving had a huge impact on him.

“I had a massive bout of anxiety when I was 19, when my dad left. It’s hard for a kid because you crave that [stability] and you miss it,” he said at the time.

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia breaks her silence

Earlier today (Tuesday, March 11), over a week on from Danny’s reported ‘kiss’ with Maura, his wife Georgia broke her silence.

It comes after she pulled out of a work commitment over the weekend. The mum-of-one was meant to appear at the The Baby Show alongside Kelsey Parker for a Q&A.

Today, the 38-year-old uploaded a black and white snap of her son, Cooper, playing a video game console at a table.

Cooper can be seen smiling as he plays, whilst wearing sunglasses.

Georgia posted a simple caption alongside the post – a blue love heart emoji.

The comments have been turned off on the post.

