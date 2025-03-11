Danny Jones’ wife Georgia posts photo of young son as she returns to social media for first time after ‘crisis talks’

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia has broken her social media silence following her husband’s ‘drunken kiss’ at the BRITs with Maura Higgins.

Last week (March 3) a video of Danny and Maura seemingly sharing a kiss was released by The Sun. Fans were instantly gutted for his wife of 11 years. Georgia had been open about the struggles of “solo-parenting” while Danny was in the jungle.

Danny and Maura met during last year’s I’m A Celebrity, where the McFly star went on to become King Of The Jungle. And during his time there, he spoke a lot about his wife and their seven-year-old son Cooper.

Danny and Georgia have been together since 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins BRITs ‘kiss’

But chaos hit when the video released. It was reported that Danny and Georgia were having “crisis talks” over their marriage, as Georgia suddenly had their trust questioned. It was also believed that the 38-year-old singer would “most likely” be in “damage control” trying to make things right.

The news clearly impacted his wife Georgia, as she pulled out of an event she was supposed to attend at The Baby Show last weekend, where she was scheduled to take part in a Q&A.

More reports started to emerge that while Maura was seen leaving the after-party in a taxi, the pair allegedly continued partying until 6am.

In another video obtained by The Sun, Danny and Maura appear to be sharing a bottle of wine, laughing together. A source told the publication the pair seemed “keen to carry on” and weren’t seen leaving “before 6am”.

After the news, neither Danny or Maura have spoken out about it, but Maura broke her social media silence over the weekend. She shared with her 4.1 million followers that she was heading to LA for a work trip.

Fans loved seeing Danny with his family in I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Georgia breaks her silence

Now, Danny’s wife Georgia has broken her own Instagram silence for the first time since the scandal hit.

This morning the model posted a close-up black and white photo of her and Danny’s son Cooper. He was wearing sunglasses, playing a games console at a table. It’s not known where the photo was taken or if Danny was with them.

Georgia captioned the photo with only a blue heart. And within one hour of posting has already gathered 13.5K likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit)

However, after the scandal, the model has turned off her Instagram comments.

Despite this many celebs have liked the pic, showing their support for Georgia, including Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge.

Tomorrow (12 March) is Danny’s 39th birthday. In previous years Georgia has posted on her social media to celebrate her partner, who she has been with since 2009.

