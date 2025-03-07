Celebrity dating show ‘desperate’ to sign up Maura Higgins as ex-boyfriend mocks Danny Jones scandal

Maura Higgins is being wooed by Celebs Go Dating producers – and they’re “hell bent” on winning her over after she’s made the headlines this week following her ‘kiss’ with Danny Jones at the BRITs.

Former Love Island contestant Maura, 34, has been a priority signing for the E4 show. Bosses were keen to make advances and cast Maura for the next series following tabloid coverage of her split from Pete Wicks.

But following reports of what allegedly went down at a post-awards bash, Maura’s profile has been boosted even further.

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones are reported to have locked lips (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Maura Higgins be on Celebs Go Dating?

Show insiders are said to have told The Sun that Maura would be “a huge talking point” for Celebs Go Dating.

A source reportedly said: “Celebs Go Dating are desperate to sign Maura Higgins.

“They were already circling her after her split from Pete Wicks landed her back on the dating market.

“But since she’s found herself back in the headlines after appearing to share a ‘drunken kiss’ with Danny Jones at the Brits, they are hell bent on signing her up as they know it would be a huge talking point for the show.”

ED! has approached a representative for Maura Higgins for comment.

Maura Higgins poses for pics on the BRITs red carpet last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

McFly star Danny, 38, reportedly offering a “grovelling apology” to Georgia, his wife of 11 years. But friends of hers are said to doubt whether that may be enough to save their marriage.

Georgia – who shares son Cooper, 7, with Danny – is said to feel “mortified at how this has all played out” and “humiliated.”

“It’s blown apart her world,” a source added to The Sun.

An insider has separately claimed: “Danny and Georgia have been together for a long time and have spoken about that night. They are keen to just move past it and get on with their lives.”

‘I wasn’t kissing anyone’

Meanwhile, Maura’s ex Chris Hughes has also taken a swipe over reports of the kiss.

The reality stars dated for six months before calling it quits in 2021.

He joked on Instagram earlier this week: “I wasn’t at the Brits. And I wasn’t kissing anyone.”

In other Celebs Go Dating news, Zara McDermott was previously reported to be a top target following her split from Sam Thompson.

“Celebs Go Dating bosses are really keen to sign Zara up for the 2025 series. She’s a huge fan favourite. And they think she’d be perfect for the show and have men lining up to date her,” an inside source told The Sun in January.

They continued: “It might be too soon after the split with Sam. But they think she’d see the real meaning behind the show: stars looking at themselves and their dating patterns.”

Read more: Danny Jones’ wife Georgia is ‘humiliated and struggling’ after Maura Higgins ‘drunken kiss’ is a ‘step too far’

