Maura Higgins flees country for ‘exciting’ new project as she breaks her silence following Danny Jones ‘kiss’

Maura Higgins has broken her silence, a week on from her alleged ‘kiss’ with Danny Jones.

The Irish star – who found fame on Love Island – took to Instagram to tease an “exciting” new project.

Maura shared a snap from first class (Credit: Instagram)

Maura Higgins breaks silence after Danny Jones ‘kiss’

Last week, Maura and Danny found themselves embroiled in scandal after they allegedly shared a kiss at a BRITS afterparty.

Neither Danny nor Maura have addressed the alleged kiss.

However, yesterday (Sunday, March 9) saw Maura finally break her silence on social media.

The 34-year-old uploaded a snap from first class aboard a flight.

From the screen in front of her, it’s been revealed that Maura is jetting off to LA.

“Exciting shoot [plane emoji],” the star then captioned the post.

Danny and Maura sparked controversy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones partied until 6am

It emerged over the weekend that after their alleged ‘kiss’, Maura and Danny actually carried on the party until 6am at a hotel in London.

In new footage obtained by The Sun, Maura and Danny can be seen leaving the Nobu Hotel in Central London at 6am.

“Danny and Maura seemed to be enjoying their night of partying and had no plans to call it a night,” a source told The Sun.

“They were knocking back wine at the Nobu from 4am and seemed keen to carry on. They weren’t seen leaving before 6am,” they then added.

Maura and Danny ‘kiss’ controversy ’emotionally shattering’ for wife Georgia

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that the controversy surrounding Danny and Maura’s alleged kiss will have been “emotionally shattering” for Danny’s wife, Georgia.

Georgia and Danny have been married 10 years and share a son, Cooper, together.

“Seeing all this, and the gossip and speculation it’s led to, will be emotionally shattering for Georgia,” relationship guru Tina Wilson told the Mirror recently.

“It’s a horrible situation to deal with,” she then continued.

“No matter how trusting she might be in their marriage, or how innocent the kiss, she won’t be able to ignore the video, and it will likely be completely anxiety-inducing for her. She’ll likely be feeling very vulnerable and exposed as she knows people will be watching and waiting for her reaction. It will send her mind into hurt and panic as to what is happening in her life and marriage,” she then added.

