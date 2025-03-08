Danny Jones’ ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins ‘slapped’ model wife Georgia in the face

McFly star Danny Jones‘ “drunken kiss” with reality star Maura Higgins reportedly hit his model wife Georgia hard.

Danny and Maura both made headlines after the pair were captured kissing one another at the BRITs last Saturday (March 1). Danny’s wife Georgia was not present at the event while her husband was enjoying a night out at the prestigious event.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 after forming a relationship in 2010. They welcomed a son, Cooper, in 2018.

Danny Jones ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins was ‘totally innocent’

According to an inside source at the Mirror, Danny and Maura both insist their kiss “was totally innocent and nothing meaningful”.

“They got on really well in the jungle and it’s just foolish that they let themselves get caught up in something after a big party night, especially so publicly.”

They both met on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity last year, where Danny was crowned King of the Jungle by the public. At the time, Maura had just formed a relationship with former TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

While Danny and Maura have yet to publicly speak on their “drunken kiss”, Georgia cancelled her scheduled appearance at The Baby Show at Excel London tonight (March 8).

‘She won’t be able to ignore the video’

Relationship guru Tina Wilson also told the newspaper her thoughts.

“Seeing all this, and the gossip and speculation it’s led to, will be emotionally shattering for Georgia,” she said. “It’s a horrible situation to deal with.

“No matter how trusting she might be in their marriage, or how innocent the kiss, she won’t be able to ignore the video, and it will likely be completely anxiety-inducing for her. She’ll likely be feeling very vulnerable and exposed as she knows people will be watching and waiting for her reaction. It will send her mind into hurt and panic as to what is happening in her life and marriage.”

The Mirror’s source stated that Danny’s behaviour was a “slap in the face for Georgia”. Especially after she sacrificed her career for their family.

“She’s been an incredible partner to him so this feels very unfair,” they added. “But Georgia is a strong woman, she won’t let it ruin what they have.”

