Months before allegedly kissing Danny Jones, Maura Higgins revealed her secret to making rumours about her love life disappear.

The TV star was caught on camera seemingly sharing a “drunken kiss” with her I’m A Celebrity co-star at the BRITs afterparty over the weekend.

Since then, what followed the controversial moment has been ‘revealed’. And Danny’s wife Georgia’s comments about their ‘sexless marriage’ have also resurfaced.

Danny and Maura left the venue separately after the alleged kiss took place (Credit: Splash News)

Maura Higgins’ reaction to scandals surrounding her love life

Maura has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Strictly star Pete Wicks in the recent past. But she isn’t usually one to be affected by rumours about her personal life.

The Love Island alum appeared on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk Podcast in December and revealed her strategy when it comes to tackling scandals about her love life.

The host asked Maura how she navigates gossip stemming from her pictures with high-profile celebrities. She said in response: “I don’t really care, I never come out and go: ‘This is so not true.'”

She continued: “I’ve learned saying nothing and the story will die quicker, so you’re better off just saying nothing. I think I’ve just got used to it now.”

True to her word, neither Maura nor her reps have commented on the scandal.

The McFly star also hasn’t addressed the video clip. Danny’s wife Georgia hasn’t commented on the controversy her husband is embroiled in either. However, she has shared her fears over his reputation in the past.

Maura and Danny had ‘insane’ chemistry (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones is ‘most likely’ in ‘full damage control mode’

Meanwhile, the McFly singer is expected to be in a “full damage control mode” after the kiss scandal.

Psychologist and relationship expert Jessen James told ED! that Danny will be spending time trying to “reassure” his wife after her “trust was broken”.

He explained: “This is a pretty messy situation for Danny and Georgia. It’s one thing to deal with relationship issues privately. But when the whole world is watching, it stings even more.”

Jessen continued: “She [Georgia] is only human and the mind is likely feeling a whole range of emotions right now. Their public image has always been so family-friendly. To have this implode in the way it did can come as a shock. She will need time to process this.”

As for how Georgia might be feeling the relationship expert believes she is in “survival mode” as she tries to process the latest events.

Maura and Danny were campmates in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity. Although they maintained a cordial relationship while on the show, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help noticing the “insane chemistry” they shared.

