Tom Fletcher left ‘humiliated’ by Danny Jones’ ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins

Tom Fletcher has found himself dragged into Maura Higgins and Danny Jones‘ ‘kiss’ scandal – something that has reportedly left him feeling “uncomfortable”.

The McFly singer was at the BRITs with Danny on the night that the I’m A Celeb winner allegedly kissed Maura…

Danny and Tom were at the ceremony together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom Fletcher upset over Danny Jones and Maura scandal

Over the weekend, Tom and Danny attended the BRITs together.

The pair also went to the afterparty, which was also attended by Maura. However, it doesn’t appear as though Tom was present when the alleged kiss took place.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Danny could be seen standing in the foyer of the venue chatting to Maura at 3am. It was at this point that Danny allegedly shared a quick kiss with his I’m A Celebrity campmate.

Tom and Danny then left the party together. Maura left separately.

It’s now been reported that Tom has been left “humiliated” after being unwittingly dragged into the drama surrounding his bandmate and Maura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

‘Humiliated’

Speaking to The Sun, a source alleged: “Tom is by no means a party animal – in fact he made it quite clear the afterparty was not on his mind, but Danny had other ideas.

“Tom wasn’t there when the pair were seen getting close, but feels he is still associated with what went on. He doesn’t even know Maura, he doesn’t follow her or any other Love Island stars – he just doesn’t really mix in those circles,” they then continued.

The guys need to get together and hash it all out.

There is also now reportedly some concern over how Danny’s recent successes could affect the power dynamics of McFly.

“Danny won The Masked Singer and then I’m A Celebrity and those close to the band are worried it’s changed the power dynamic a bit. The guys need to get together and hash it all out – and work out what their priorities are,” the source added.

ED! has contacted Tom’s reps for comment.

Danny and Georgia have been married a decade (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Danny in ‘damage control’ mode following alleged kiss

Danny’s wife of 10 years, Georgia – whom he shares a son with – hasn’t yet addressed the alleged kiss. In her most recent podcast – Mum’s the Word – she failed to mention her husband once. However, it’s unclear when the episode was recorded.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Danny could be in “damage control” mode following the alleged kiss.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, psychologist and relationship expert Jessen James said: “Danny is most likely in full damage control mode. He may be trying to reassure Georgia behind closed doors, saying it was a mistake.

“Publicly, we might see a carefully worded statement or a show of unity – maybe a loved-up family photo, to remind people they are still together. They have a son to consider,” he then said.

“If Georgia stands by him, and they present a united front, people will move on eventually. But if she distances herself or seems visibly upset, then cracks will be harder to ignore.”

