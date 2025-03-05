Georgia Horsley, the wife of I’m A Celeb winner Danny Jones, gave up her career to start and raise a family with the chart-topping singer.

In 2014, Georgia married the McFly star after they began dating nearly four years prior. The pair welcomed a son, Cooper, in 2018, and appeared to be the perfect on-screen family.

However, headlines have suggested otherwise after Danny was caught having a ‘drunken kiss‘ at the BRITs with former I’m A Celeb campmate Maura Higgins, who he met on the show. Here, we take a look at the career Georgia gave up to support Danny.

McFly star Danny and Maura were caught having a ‘drunken kiss’ at the BRITs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia was crowned Miss England in 2007

Danny and Georgia first met in 2010 after he was invited to Miss London that year, which was hosted by Danny’s ex, Laura Coleman. At first, she refused his advances, telling her mum she wouldn’t date him as she thought he was a “shagger”.

After previously working as a model and a florist, Georgia was already a success in the beauty pageant world. She was crowned Miss England in 2007. Georgia also took part in Miss World Talent in China, where she placed in the top 18.

Georgia told TOD that she was told to “fatten up” to prove that those participating weren’t anorexic thin. “I was a little bit shocked,” she admitted after receiving her winning title.

Danny’s wife Georgia was crowned Miss England in 2007 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Her other noteworthy roles include dressing up as a showgirl for the late Bruce Forsyth’s 80th birthday in 2008. In addition to working with a range of couture designers, including Eric Way in Malaysia, Georgia also hosted the Loving Cup of England at the Houses of Parliament on St George’s Day.

In 2013, Georgia and Danny’s relationship took a serious turn when the Obviously hitmaker popped the question in Cyprus. The following year, they walked down the aisle in her hometown, Malton, Yorkshire.

Cooper arrives

By 2018, Georgia welcomed their first and only child, Cooper. As a result, she stepped back from pageants and modelling to raise her son while Danny has been busy pursuing his huge career. She also revealed that the couple endured 12 months without having sex after welcoming Cooper.

Outside of touring, Danny has also joined The Voice as a coach alongside band mate Tom Fletcher. He participated as Piranha on The Masked Singer in 2024 and won. Last year, the public crowned him the King of the Jungle.

While starting a family with Danny, Georgia gave up her career (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia felt ‘burnt out’ after supporting him in jungle

In recent years, Georgia has returned to work. Currently, she hosts the Mum’s The Word podcast alongside friend Kelsey Parker, who was married to Tom Parker. The pair openly discuss the challenges that come with parenting.

However, in an Instagram post in January, Georgia opened up about how supporting Danny while he was away in Australia for I’m A Celeb took a toll on her.

“I was going into this New Year burnt out,” she told her followers. “Everything I didn’t want to feel entering 2025… I felt. Over a month of solo parenting, moving house on my own, working hard on my career whilst Danny was in the jungle with snakes in his pants was A LOT!

“So whilst I was still in Australia I decided I needed to do something for me… a solo trip, one to push me out of my comfort zone but also one to give me the break I craved. So… I booked a little cabin in the middle of nowhere, somewhere near Shropshire, and found a little nugget of calm in my overwhelmed brain. I chopped fire wood, built fires, sat in silence, read books, slept, took in the views, watched the sheep in the nearby field… and it was perfect.”

Read more: Danny Jones admitted his ’struggles’ in candid family life confession days before Maura ‘kiss’

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!