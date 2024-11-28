Inside Maura Higgins’ love life – ‘Snogging’ Pete Wicks, dating Giovanni Pernice and ‘stealing’ Love Island co-star

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins has dated several prominent personalities, including the son of her fellow campmate Barry McGuigan.

The Love Island star’s romantic life is widely discussed in the media. She didn’t shy away from showing off some of her exes and, at other times, boldly shut down baseless rumours, such as when Maura was allegedly “kissing” pro dancer Pete Wicks.

From reality TV stars to dancers, here are all the men Maura Higgins has dated or been romantically linked to.

Maura Higgins dated the son of her fellow campmate in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Maura Higgins dated I’m A Celebrity star’s son Shane McGuigan

Maura reportedly dated Shane, the son of her I’m A Celebrity co-star, Barry, before she rose to fame.

The duo met in 2018 when Maura worked as a ring girl at a boxing match Shane was commenting on.

Although the Love Island star’s beauty and wit quickly caught the boxing coach’s attention, their romance was short-lived. Sources told The Sun at the time that the former couple went on a few dates before the spark fizzled out.

Despite a romantic past, they decided to remain pals and continued to work alongside each other.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard

Maura and Curtis coupled up on Love Island in 2019 and they dated for nearly nine months after the show concluded. At the time, Love Island star Amy accused Maura of “stealing” Curtis after he dumped the former.

Although they didn’t hesitate to flaunt their love in the real world for however long they were together, Maura and Curtis eventually called it quits on their romance.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a long note about the breakup, saying: “We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Maura also made it sound like a mutual decision by writing: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship. There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feelings on either side.”

Curtis and Maura met on Love Island (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Close friend’ Chris Taylor

Only recently, Chris opened revealed the “real reason” for his split from Maura in 2021.

The Love Island star revealed that he and his former girlfriend were friends before their relationship “progressed into other things.” He even admitted to falling in love with her, but it was unrequited.

However, their romance was short-lived like most of Maura’s and they haven’t spoken since their separation. They broke up after six months of dating.

Chris addressed their breakup in a post by writing: “We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Maura Higgins dated Strictly star Giovanni Pernice

Pro dancer Giovanni, who is now dating Italian actress Bianca, is also on the list of men Maura dated.

They put rumours about them to rest by going Instagram official in July 2021. The Italian dancer was over Maura’s Instagram as they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

However, Giovanni’s tight schedule came in the way of their romance, prompting Maura to “take a step back” so he could focus on the show.

A source told The Sun following their breakup: “It’s all over for now. Maura’s absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again.”

No sooner, Maura deleted all love-dovey posts with her dancer ex and supposedly unfollowed him on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@bobbydazzler84)

Bobby Holland Hanton

Stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton is one of Maura’s recent ex-boyfriends. They split in March 2024 after ten months of a whirlwind romance.

Their brief relationship was everything one could dream of – romantic getaways, PDA, and flirty comments under each other’s posts.

A source told The Sun that they went different ways after realizing they weren’t the right fit for each other. “It was really fun for a while. But they’re different people. It’s over between them,” they said.

They have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by So Wrong It’s Right (@sowrongitsrightpod)

Recent ‘fling’ Pete Wicks

Pete is one of the most talked about men Maura is rumoured to have dated, but he denies they were anything besides friends.

They first met on Love Island in 2019. However, they started appearing together more in public this year.

According to Hello! Magazine, not only did they go on an al fresco lunch date, but they were even seen sharing a kiss. Later, Maura’s t-shirt with a picture of her and Pete kissing with the words “We can’t be friends” further fueled the rumors.

Furthermore, they were reportedly getting cosy at the Pride of Britain afterparty in October and the duo was seen locking lips on the street outside restaurant Gloria in Shoreditch later that month.

But Pete clarified on Olivia Atwood’s podcast So Wrong It’s Right that they were nothing more than just friends.

Denying that they ever kissed, Pete said: “We and Maura have known each other for a long time,” before clarifying that he thinks “Maura is great and they get on very well.”

When asked if they were dating, the Love Island star said: “No”. He repeated himself when the host said he was “lying.”

Maura also brushed off kiss pictures as only rumors in a different podcast.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9 pm.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers accuse show of ‘doing Maura Higgins dirty’ with trial on her birthday

So, what do you think of Maura’s love life? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.