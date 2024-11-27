Former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice and his reported new girlfriend Bianca Guaccero are head over heels in love with each other. They have already met each other’s family!

Giovanni and Bianca seemingly made their relationship official on Ballando con le Stelle, which is an Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, in less than a week since going public with their romance, the couple has taken the next big step in their relationship. Giovanni’s sister has posted adorable pictures of his new girlfriend with their family.

Giovanni Pernice and Bianca Guaccero are dating in 2024 (Credit: BallandoConLeStelle/X)

Giovanni Pernice’s girlfriend Bianca meets his family

Bianca is a notable Italian actress and singer. She’s Giovanni’s dance partner on Ballando con le Stelle where they met.

Viewers’ favourite on-screen couple is embracing their love off-screen, as Bianca is snapped with her beau’s family.

The Strictly star’s sister took to Instagram on Sunday (November 24) to post a series of pictures. In one photo, Bianca’s sitting across the table while Giovanni and his parents stand behind her to get captured in the frame.

The other shows Bianca carrying her dancing partner’s adorable nephew Piero.

The Daily Mail‘s previous report claimed that the Strictly star has already met Bianca’s family in Bitonto, Southern Italy.

The 34-year-old pro dancer and his Italian actress girlfriend share an age gap of nine years. Bianca is now 43. She was previously married to the Italian film director, Dario Acocella, from 2013 to 2017.

Giovanni has seemingly found love (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star’s in love

Although rumours about their romance were swirling for a while, Giovanni and Bianca’s passionate on-stage kiss proved they were true.

And now, after making their relationship official, the couple couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

In an official clip shared by the show on X, the pro dancer is heard saying: “Bianca is my priority. She has been my priority from the beginning. She is still my priority today and will be until the end of the show and beyond.”

Giovanni Pernice has already met Bianca’s family (Credit: Rai/YouTube)

Bianca feels similarly about her beau. “Being someone’s priority is something new for me. I have always been the one taking care of others. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I’m discovering at the age of 43,” she said in response.

Furthermore, Bianca has expressed in an interview that she looks forward to taking things forward with Giovanni.

“Dear Giovanni, I promise you to leave out all my fears, doubts, and closures. The symbolic gift I put under the Christmas tree is to believe in our possibilities,” Bianca said.

“I had a heavy stone on my heart, I had difficulty believing in true love. When I met Giovanni I felt at home and I was in London with him and then 24 hours with my parents,” she continued.

ED! contacted reps for Giovanni for comment.

