Former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice couldn’t stop gushing about Bianca Guaccero as the duo appeared to confirm their romance.

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculations. Thanks to Giovanni and Bianca’s passionate lip-lock on air on the Italian version of Strictly, viewers predicted a romance for a while.

The pro dancer is currently seen on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the Italian actress and singer.

Giovanni Pernice and Bianca Guaccero are seemingly dating (Credit: Rai/YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice and Bianca Guaccero

The former Strictly star and his partner are taking part in Ballando con le Stelle. They appeared to confirm their romance in a video clip ahead of the routine on Saturday (November 23).

The video shared by the show’s official account on X featured Giovanni and Bianca sitting side by side on a couch as they made a gushing confession.

Giovanni said: “Bianca is my priority. She has been my priority from the beginning. She is still my priority today and will be until the end of the show and beyond.”

Bianca, being on the receiving end of her dance partner’s compliments, couldn’t wait to express equally adorable feelings for him.

“Being someone’s priority is something new for me. I have always been the one taking care of others. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I’m discovering at the age of 43,” Bianca said in response.

She is still my priority today and will be until the end of the show and beyond.

When she said having someone beside her who is proud of her and prioritises her happiness is “something new” that’s “never happened” in her life, Giovanni added: “I want to see you up there. This had never happened to me in my life, and I say it with the utmost honesty.”

He has already met Bianca’s family (Credit: Rai/YouTube)

Giovanni latest

It seems Giovanni and Bianca have grown closer during their stint in the show.

In an interview with Monica Setta for Storie di donne al bivio, which is due to air on December 21, Bianca reportedly said she’s ready to take things further with her partner.

According to the Daily Mail, she said: “Dear Giovanni, I promise you to leave out all my fears, doubts and closures. The symbolic gift I put under the Christmas tree is to believe in our possibilities.”

“Bianca è la mia priorità”, i sentimenti più sinceri hanno bisogno di poche parole.#BiancaGuaccero e #GiovanniPernice a #BallandoConLeStelle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hiffAHRP7C — BallandoConLeStelle (@Ballando_Rai) November 23, 2024

“I had a heavy stone on my heart, I had difficulty believing in true love. When I met Giovanni I felt at home and I was in London with him and then 24 hours with my parents,” she continued.

Reports further claim that Giovanni has already met Bianca’s family in Bitonto, Southern Italy.

The 43-year-old actress was previously married to the Italian film director, Dario Acocella, from 2013 to 2017.

